BC-SOC--Argentine Results

By  Associated Press
2017/09/17 09:49
BC-SOC--Argentine Results Argentine Football Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:

Argentina Primera A
Tuesday's Match

Huracan 1, Newell's 0

Friday's Match

Tigre 1, Patronato Parana 3

Saturday's Matches

Colon 0, Estudiantes 0

Defensa y Justicia 1, Santa Fe 3

Argentinos Jrs 1, Belgrano 2

Newell's 2, Olimpo 0

San Lorenzo 1, Arsenal 0

Independiente 0, Lanus 1

Sunday's Matches

Talleres vs. Velez Sarsfield

Atletico Tucuman vs. CA Chacarita Juniors

Banfield vs. Racing Club

Boca Juniors vs. Godoy Cruz

San Martin vs. River Plate

Monday's Match

Gimnasia vs. Huracan