BC-SOC--Argentine Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:
|Tuesday's Match
Huracan 1, Newell's 0
|Friday's Match
Tigre 1, Patronato Parana 3
|Saturday's Matches
Colon 0, Estudiantes 0
Defensa y Justicia 1, Santa Fe 3
Argentinos Jrs 1, Belgrano 2
Newell's 2, Olimpo 0
San Lorenzo 1, Arsenal 0
Independiente 0, Lanus 1
|Sunday's Matches
Talleres vs. Velez Sarsfield
Atletico Tucuman vs. CA Chacarita Juniors
Banfield vs. Racing Club
Boca Juniors vs. Godoy Cruz
San Martin vs. River Plate
|Monday's Match
Gimnasia vs. Huracan