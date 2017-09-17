Voting in mock referendum on foreign worker issues opens Sunday

The public can start voting in a mock referendum on three key issues facing foreign workers on Sunday, an official with the Migrants Empowerment Network in Taiwan (MENT) said Saturday.



MENT coordinator Betty Chen (陳容柔) listed the three key questions to be voted on: whether migrant caregivers should be protected under the Labor Standards Act; whether foreign workers should be able to change employers freely; and whether the government should get rid of the private employment brokerage system.



The organization invites all people, not just foreign workers, to vote in the referendum, Chen said.



The poll, to be held from 10 a.m. on Sept. 17 to Dec. 10, is a way to give voice to policy considerations that can benefit the lives of foreign workers in Taiwan, she said.



Those interested can vote in any of the 15 designated voting areas set up across the country, and ballots will be opened every two weeks. MENT will announce the results of the referendum at a migrant workers parade on Dec. 17.