Claire Foy tries the scones at BAFTA's pre-Emmy tea party

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — "The Crown" star Claire Foy nibbled on a scone with jam and cream while "Transparent" star Jeffrey Tambor eyed the finger sandwiches, including English cucumber and egg and watercress.

The two Emmy nominees were among the celebrated guests at the British Academy of Film and Television Arts' annual pre-show tea party Saturday at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

The soiree is one of more than half a dozen parties and events competing for nominees' attention in the days leading up to Sunday's Emmy Awards.

One producer said she had been to five parties in the past two days. ABC President of Entertainment Channing Dungey said, "You have to pace yourself."

Other stars on hand included Evan Rachel Wood, Tracy Ellis Ross and Gugu Mbatha-Raw.