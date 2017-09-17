Josef Newgarden in control of title race at Sonoma

SONOMA, Calif. (AP) — Josef Newgarden led a Team Penske parade in qualifying for the IndyCar season finale with a blistering run that put him in control of the championship race.

Newgarden three times broke the track record, including on his final qualifying run Saturday at Sonoma Raceway. He powered his Penske Chevrolet through the 12 turns at 1 minute, 15.5205 seconds.

It is just the second pole of Newgarden's career, and the bonus he earned with it gives him a four-point lead over Scott Dixon heading into Sunday's season finale.

Penske drivers Will Power, Simon Pagenaud and Helio Castroneves qualified second, third and fourth. Dixon was sixth.

