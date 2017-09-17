England vs West Indies T20 Scoreboard

CHESTER-LE-STREET, England (AP) — Scoreboard on Saturday of the one-off Twenty20 between England and the West Indies at Riverside Ground:
|West Indies
Chris Gayle run out 40
Evin Lewis c Root b Plunkett 51
Marlon Samuels c Root b Plunkett 10
Chadwick Walton c Willey b Rashid 13
Kieron Pollard c Curran b Plunkett 6
Rovman Powell c Jordan b Curran 28
Carlos Brathwaite b Rashid 2
Sunil Narine lbw b Rashid 2
Ashley Nurse not out 13
Jerome Taylor lbw b Jordan 1
Kesrick Williams not out 2
Extras: (1lb, 7w) 8
TOTAL: (for 9 wickets) 176
Overs: 20
Fall of wickets: 1-77, 2-106, 3-115, 4-123, 5-127, 6-138, 7-142, 8-165, 9-167
Bowling: David Willey 2-0-20-0 (1w), Joe Root 2-0-11-0 (2w), Tom Curran 4-0-46-1 (1w), Chris Jordan 4-0-46-1 (2w), Liam Plunkett 4-0-27-3 (1w), Adil Rashid 4-0-25-3.
|England
Jason Roy c Lewis b Taylor 0
Alex Hales b Brathwaite 43
Joe Root c Brathwaite b Nurse 17
Eoin Morgan c Lewis b Narine 2
Jos Buttler c Powell b Williams 30
Jonny Bairstow c sub (Mohammed) b Brathwaite 27
Adil Rashid c Walton b Williams 1
David Willey st Walton b Narine 1
Liam Plunkett b Brathwaite 18
Chris Jordan c Brathwaite b Williams 6
Tom Curran not out 1
Extras: (5lb, 4w) 9
TOTAL: (all out) 155
Overs: 19.3
Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-64, 3-66, 4-68, 5-118, 6-124, 7-127, 8-129, 9-148, 10-155
Bowling: Jerome Taylor 3-0-40-1, Kesrick Williams 4-0-35-3 (3w), Carlos Brathwaite 3.3-0-20-3, Sunil Narine 4-0-15-2, Ashley Nurse 3-0-23-1 (1w), Kieron Pollard 2-0-17-0.
Result: West Indies won by 21 runs.
Toss: England.
Umpires: Michael Gough, England, and Tim Robinson, England.
TV umpire: Rob Bailey, England. Match referee: Javagal Srinath, India.