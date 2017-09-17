England vs West Indies T20 Scoreboard

CHESTER-LE-STREET, England (AP) — Scoreboard on Saturday of the one-off Twenty20 between England and the West Indies at Riverside Ground:

West Indies

Chris Gayle run out 40

Evin Lewis c Root b Plunkett 51

Marlon Samuels c Root b Plunkett 10

Chadwick Walton c Willey b Rashid 13

Kieron Pollard c Curran b Plunkett 6

Rovman Powell c Jordan b Curran 28

Carlos Brathwaite b Rashid 2

Sunil Narine lbw b Rashid 2

Ashley Nurse not out 13

Jerome Taylor lbw b Jordan 1

Kesrick Williams not out 2

Extras: (1lb, 7w) 8

TOTAL: (for 9 wickets) 176

Overs: 20

Fall of wickets: 1-77, 2-106, 3-115, 4-123, 5-127, 6-138, 7-142, 8-165, 9-167

Bowling: David Willey 2-0-20-0 (1w), Joe Root 2-0-11-0 (2w), Tom Curran 4-0-46-1 (1w), Chris Jordan 4-0-46-1 (2w), Liam Plunkett 4-0-27-3 (1w), Adil Rashid 4-0-25-3.

England

Jason Roy c Lewis b Taylor 0

Alex Hales b Brathwaite 43

Joe Root c Brathwaite b Nurse 17

Eoin Morgan c Lewis b Narine 2

Jos Buttler c Powell b Williams 30

Jonny Bairstow c sub (Mohammed) b Brathwaite 27

Adil Rashid c Walton b Williams 1

David Willey st Walton b Narine 1

Liam Plunkett b Brathwaite 18

Chris Jordan c Brathwaite b Williams 6

Tom Curran not out 1

Extras: (5lb, 4w) 9

TOTAL: (all out) 155

Overs: 19.3

Fall of wickets: 1-0, 2-64, 3-66, 4-68, 5-118, 6-124, 7-127, 8-129, 9-148, 10-155

Bowling: Jerome Taylor 3-0-40-1, Kesrick Williams 4-0-35-3 (3w), Carlos Brathwaite 3.3-0-20-3, Sunil Narine 4-0-15-2, Ashley Nurse 3-0-23-1 (1w), Kieron Pollard 2-0-17-0.

Result: West Indies won by 21 runs.

Toss: England.

Umpires: Michael Gough, England, and Tim Robinson, England.

TV umpire: Rob Bailey, England. Match referee: Javagal Srinath, India.