President loyalists clash with UAE-backed forces in Yemen

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — Yemeni security and medical officials say clashes between forces loyal to the country's internationally recognized president and others backed by the United Arab Emirates have killed at least one and wounded four others, including civilians.

Saturday's clashes in the southern city of Aden are the latest escalation in a rift between President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi and the UAE, both key members of a Saudi-led coalition fighting Shiite rebels, known as Houthis, since 2015. The dispute concerns Hadi's embrace of a local affiliate of the Muslim Brotherhood, a pan-Mideast Islamist group that the UAE views as threat. Hadi accuses the UAE of violating his country's sovereignty.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.