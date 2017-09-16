Moriya Jutanugarn fires 68 to lead 2nd round at Evian major

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France (AP) — Moriya Jutanugarn of Thailand shot 3-under 68 to lead in the Evian Championship second round on Saturday.

Seeking to follow her younger sister, Ariya, as a major winner, Jutanugarn's 9-under total was four shots clear of three players in the clubhouse, including Jennifer Song of the United States, whose 65 was best among the morning starters.

First-round leader Sung Hyun Park, the U.S. Women's Open champion, dropped two shots early in her second round to be 6 under.

British Women's Open champion In-Kyung Kim was also 5 under early in her round.

The fifth women's major of the season is a 54-hole event after weather-affected play Thursday was wiped from the record.

Ariya Jutanugarn, the 2016 British Open champion, won't be playing Sunday. A 74 left her 9 over.