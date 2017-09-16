India’s first bullet train costs $17 billion

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Thursday that the nation was going to build its first ever high speed train system that will run between the country's commercial center, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad, the largest town in the prime minister's home state of Gujarat.

The news has been widely covered by the local and international media.

The deal made between Indian Railways and Japan’s Shinkansen Technology is said to cost a total of US$17 billion, nearly 80 percent of which will be funded by Japan as a loan to India.

Japan’s Prime Minister addresses Indian Prime Minister as his “good friend” in one of his statements to the local media.

BBC quoted Abe as saying, “My good friend Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a far-sighted leader. He took a decision two years ago to bring high-speed train in India and to create a new India,” after laying the foundation stone on Thursday.

“I hope to enjoy the beautiful scenery of India through the windows of the bullet train when I come back here in a few years,” continued Abe.

The train will be a 750-seat commuter train and is scheduled to run from August 2022. It is estimated that the new service once operating will cover a journey of 500 kilometers (310 miles) and the time taken to cover this distance will be lowered down to three hours from the current eight. It is said to cover 12 stations on the route at the top speed of 350 kilometer per hour (217mph).

"A strong India is good for Japan, and a strong Japan is good for India … We are fully committed to supporting this initiative," Abe was quoted by international media Aljazeera.

“Thus technology will revolutionize and transform the transport sector,” said the Indian Railways Minister Piyush Goyal as quoted by Reuters.

India’s railway system carries more than 22 million passengers everyday and much of the equipment is out of date which has been the cause of lethal accidents in the past.

The Modi government’s ambition includes connecting the major cities with high speed trains to make traveling a much easier and convenient experience.

Introducing bullet trains in the country was one of the key promises made by Narendra Modi during his election campaign in 2014.

Local media Hindustan Times states that India and Japan’s growing closeness was in place as they seek to counter China’s growing influence.

The report also mentions that Modi and Abe signed 15 agreements which includes increased flights between India and Japan, collaboration in areas of defense, security, trade and civil nuclear energy.