Australia beats Argentina 45-20 in Rugby Championship

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Fullback Israel Folau scored a try in each half to lead Australia to a 45-20 win over Argentina on Saturday, the Wallabies' first win in the Rugby Championship.

After two losses to the All Blacks and a 23-23 draw with South Africa last weekend in Perth, the Wallabies looked set for another poor performance after trailing 13-10 at halftime to the Pumas.

But Australia looked more poised after the break and took the lead in the 49th minute when prop Sekope Kepu rumbled across the line.

Folau, halfback Will Genia, his replacement Nick Phipps and rookie hooker Jordan Uelese followed with tries to make it a relatively easy win.