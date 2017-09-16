  1. Home
  2. World

Australia beats Argentina 45-20 in Rugby Championship

By  Associated Press
2017/09/16 20:18

Australia's Will Genia, left, breaks through Argentina's Nicolas Sanchez to score a try during their rugby union test match in Canberra, Saturday, Sep

Argentina's Martin Landajo, left, scores a try despite the defensive efforts of Australia's Scott Sio, and Ned Hanigan, right, during their rugby unio

Argentinian fans cheer just before the start of the rugby union test match between Australia and Argentina in Canberra, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017. (AP

Argentina's Tomas Lezana, right, has the ball stripped by Australia's Kurtley Beale during their rugby union test match in Canberra, Saturday, Sept. 1

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Fullback Israel Folau scored a try in each half to lead Australia to a 45-20 win over Argentina on Saturday, the Wallabies' first win in the Rugby Championship.

After two losses to the All Blacks and a 23-23 draw with South Africa last weekend in Perth, the Wallabies looked set for another poor performance after trailing 13-10 at halftime to the Pumas.

But Australia looked more poised after the break and took the lead in the 49th minute when prop Sekope Kepu rumbled across the line.

Folau, halfback Will Genia, his replacement Nick Phipps and rookie hooker Jordan Uelese followed with tries to make it a relatively easy win.