Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, September 16, 2017

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;28;24;A t-storm in spots;28;23;SW;14;81%;56%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;40;30;Sunny and very warm;39;30;NE;12;49%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and hot;38;22;Mostly sunny and hot;38;21;W;10;40%;1%;7

Algiers, Algeria;Sunshine, pleasant;26;17;Sunny and nice;24;17;E;14;57%;1%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Thundershowers;13;8;Thundershowers;16;9;SSE;10;85%;85%;4

Anchorage, United States;Occasional rain;14;8;More clouds than sun;14;8;SSE;8;75%;38%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Plenty of sunshine;33;16;Sunny and pleasant;31;17;WSW;12;19%;0%;6

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny and very warm;25;10;Sunny and very warm;27;13;SW;16;46%;5%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;A shower;21;12;Nice with sunshine;24;14;SSE;16;65%;0%;8

Athens, Greece;Sunny and very warm;33;21;Sunny and hot;34;23;SSW;8;41%;0%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;A shower in the a.m.;15;11;Occasional rain;18;10;W;19;65%;95%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;45;26;Mostly sunny and hot;46;26;WNW;12;12%;0%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;33;23;A t-storm in spots;33;24;S;7;74%;66%;5

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;31;21;A t-storm in spots;25;20;WSW;16;84%;75%;3

Bangkok, Thailand;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;26;A t-storm in spots;30;25;SSW;11;79%;66%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Warmer;21;13;Partly sunny;23;17;WSW;20;55%;27%;5

Beijing, China;Cloudy;28;17;Warm with sunshine;29;16;W;9;33%;0%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunny and warmer;34;17;Showers and t-storms;28;12;W;10;52%;84%;4

Berlin, Germany;Sun and some clouds;17;7;A thundershower;18;8;SSW;7;64%;79%;3

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;19;9;Decreasing clouds;19;9;ESE;13;68%;44%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;28;14;Mostly sunny, nice;29;14;E;18;35%;0%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Rain and drizzle;19;11;Morning rain;16;8;WNW;15;90%;74%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Thundershowers;16;6;Thundershowers;16;7;N;7;76%;84%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny and very warm;33;15;Partly sunny and hot;33;15;SE;9;53%;1%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Thundershower;24;14;Rain, some heavy;20;9;WNW;10;89%;77%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;17;11;Partly sunny;19;13;NE;13;69%;0%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;31;19;Clouds and sun;32;20;N;7;36%;54%;9

Busan, South Korea;Cloudy and breezy;24;23;A little a.m. rain;25;17;NNW;19;67%;57%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, nice;34;22;Sunny and nice;33;23;N;10;42%;1%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;20;10;Sunny and pleasant;22;11;SSE;13;67%;0%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;30;21;A t-storm in spots;29;20;S;6;57%;64%;10

Chennai, India;Mostly cloudy;33;27;A stray thunderstorm;32;27;SW;14;72%;66%;4

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny;29;21;A t-storm in spots;28;18;N;11;70%;64%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers, mainly late;32;25;A couple of t-storms;29;26;SW;21;83%;90%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;15;8;Spotty showers;15;7;N;8;73%;85%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Turning sunny;30;25;Sunshine and nice;30;26;NW;11;74%;14%;11

Dallas, United States;Warm with some sun;34;24;Some sun;34;23;SE;10;56%;6%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partial sunshine;33;19;Mostly sunny;31;20;SE;14;64%;1%;12

Delhi, India;Decreasing clouds;32;27;Clouds and sun;35;27;N;8;60%;23%;6

Denver, United States;Cooler;22;11;A t-storm in spots;24;11;WSW;10;52%;74%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hot with clearing;37;28;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;27;SSW;9;80%;86%;2

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny and hot;38;22;Mostly sunny, nice;33;21;SE;12;55%;3%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Showers, mainly late;12;8;Periods of sun;14;6;WNW;18;83%;29%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;30;14;Mostly sunny, nice;30;13;NNE;8;25%;6%;6

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and pleasant;25;16;Sunny and pleasant;26;17;W;11;65%;0%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain and drizzle;28;25;A t-storm in spots;33;26;S;8;78%;56%;10

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;33;12;Plenty of sunshine;31;13;ENE;10;23%;0%;11

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;31;23;A t-storm in spots;30;23;NE;12;74%;64%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Spotty showers;15;6;Partly sunny;14;6;NW;8;78%;27%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Heavy morning rain;30;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;24;WNW;10;76%;74%;5

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;33;27;Plenty of sunshine;34;27;S;8;60%;29%;10

Honolulu, United States;A shower in the a.m.;31;24;Breezy with sunshine;31;24;ENE;29;57%;70%;10

Hyderabad, India;A thunderstorm;33;23;Couple of t-storms;29;23;W;9;77%;85%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;35;20;Sunny and very warm;36;21;N;15;41%;0%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny, humid;28;21;Mostly sunny;29;20;N;10;70%;0%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Mostly sunny and hot;34;24;A shower in spots;35;24;NNE;12;57%;55%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, warm;37;29;Mostly sunny, warm;36;29;N;17;49%;0%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;30;11;Mostly sunny;27;11;NNE;13;33%;45%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny, nice;28;10;Sunny and pleasant;28;9;NW;6;18%;0%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;35;26;Mostly sunny and hot;37;27;W;11;50%;2%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;30;20;A shower or t-storm;31;20;S;8;72%;82%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;A t-storm in spots;38;28;Mostly sunny;39;28;SSW;11;35%;3%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;21;15;Warmer;28;18;SSE;16;46%;61%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;32;28;A t-storm in spots;33;27;ENE;16;65%;65%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun, nice;32;23;Low clouds;32;23;WSW;12;57%;44%;3

Kolkata, India;A stray thunderstorm;35;27;A stray thunderstorm;35;26;S;10;75%;72%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;33;24;Some sun, a t-storm;33;24;SE;8;77%;67%;13

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower or two;10;1;A shower or two;11;0;NE;12;76%;72%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;30;24;A t-storm in spots;29;24;SW;15;77%;56%;12

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;18;15;Decreasing clouds;19;15;S;14;73%;3%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and pleasant;23;14;Partly sunny, nice;23;15;NNW;16;47%;1%;6

London, United Kingdom;Showers around;15;8;A shower in the p.m.;16;9;NNW;11;70%;73%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;26;18;Low clouds, then sun;26;18;SSW;9;62%;5%;5

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;28;22;Clearing;27;22;W;11;72%;44%;10

Madrid, Spain;Clearing;22;11;Partly sunny;26;14;WNW;9;24%;1%;6

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;30;27;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;28;SW;15;70%;73%;4

Manaus, Brazil;Clouds and sun, nice;34;24;A thunderstorm;31;25;WNW;8;72%;64%;8

Manila, Philippines;A shower or t-storm;31;26;A t-storm or two;32;26;NNW;10;74%;72%;10

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;13;4;Partly sunny;18;10;N;21;52%;0%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;25;14;A t-storm in spots;25;16;S;6;60%;66%;10

Miami, United States;Partial sunshine;32;26;Partial sunshine;32;24;NNE;13;66%;37%;9

Minsk, Belarus;Spotty showers;16;12;Rain tapering off;20;15;ESE;8;82%;88%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, nice;29;25;Mostly sunny, nice;29;25;S;16;63%;14%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny intervals;17;9;Mostly sunny;18;9;NE;10;73%;0%;6

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny;27;17;Sunny and very warm;27;17;SSW;2;70%;9%;5

Moscow, Russia;Cooler with some sun;17;10;Occasional rain;15;13;ESE;9;73%;80%;2

Mumbai, India;Clouds and sun;31;26;Couple of t-storms;31;26;SW;14;81%;92%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;28;13;A stray t-shower;26;13;NE;9;67%;57%;14

New York, United States;Clouds and sun;27;19;More clouds than sun;26;19;ESE;10;74%;15%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Warm with sunshine;34;21;Sunny and very warm;34;22;ENE;10;50%;3%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny, warm;21;8;Turning cloudy, mild;18;13;S;11;73%;81%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain;24;19;Tropical storm;25;22;N;75;83%;92%;2

Oslo, Norway;Clouds rolling in;18;8;Partly sunny;15;7;N;7;63%;25%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny;28;14;Mostly sunny;28;13;SW;7;69%;12%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Nice with some sun;29;26;A shower;29;26;ESE;23;75%;82%;11

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;31;24;Showers and t-storms;31;24;SW;9;81%;85%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;33;24;A t-storm in spots;32;24;E;9;74%;73%;8

Paris, France;Thundershowers;17;7;Thundershowers;14;6;SW;7;71%;70%;2

Perth, Australia;Turning cloudy;24;15;Partly sunny;21;11;S;13;61%;25%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;25;A t-storm in spots;33;24;WSW;11;76%;66%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Cloudy;31;25;A t-storm in spots;30;25;SE;12;74%;80%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;34;25;A t-storm in spots;34;24;E;10;55%;64%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;Spotty showers;14;7;Thundershowers;14;7;WSW;9;75%;70%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Turning cloudy;28;13;Sunny and beautiful;27;12;WNW;8;58%;27%;6

Quito, Ecuador;A little rain;22;12;A bit of rain;21;12;SSE;15;48%;80%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;23;13;Sunny and beautiful;23;14;S;11;59%;0%;7

Recife, Brazil;A little rain;27;23;A little a.m. rain;28;23;SE;16;62%;81%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;13;11;A little rain;13;9;SSE;28;78%;96%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partial sunshine;17;10;Afternoon rain;16;10;NE;5;81%;92%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;29;21;Sunny and very warm;30;20;NE;11;53%;0%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;39;25;Sunny and very warm;42;24;NNE;10;7%;0%;10

Rome, Italy;Strong thunderstorms;26;18;Partial sunshine;23;13;SE;10;65%;28%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy with showers;16;10;Partly sunny;15;8;ESE;12;75%;31%;3

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds, then sun;21;14;Clearing;21;16;W;14;69%;1%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;27;17;Showers and t-storms;25;18;SW;8;75%;83%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;31;26;A shower or two;32;26;SE;12;74%;75%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;25;19;A t-storm in spots;24;19;NW;7;95%;69%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;29;12;Sunny and pleasant;28;12;ENE;13;17%;1%;13

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and warmer;27;11;Sunny and pleasant;26;10;N;5;44%;0%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;29;24;A t-storm in spots;31;25;NE;9;78%;69%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;22;9;Sun and some clouds;22;11;NNW;11;52%;1%;5

Seattle, United States;Clouds limiting sun;24;12;Afternoon rain;18;11;SSW;14;70%;89%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny, nice;27;18;Sunny and nice;29;17;N;6;52%;2%;6

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;27;21;Partly sunny;29;21;WSW;15;57%;8%;8

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;32;28;A shower or t-storm;32;26;SSE;15;81%;86%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny and very warm;32;13;Sunny and very warm;33;14;SSW;9;43%;2%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;30;26;A shower in places;30;26;ENE;17;74%;64%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;17;9;A shower in the a.m.;15;7;ENE;11;72%;57%;3

Sydney, Australia;Clouds and sun, nice;23;9;Plenty of sun;19;10;NNW;14;42%;0%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;Clouds breaking;33;23;Variable cloudiness;32;22;ESE;10;58%;13%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Showers;15;9;A shower in the a.m.;16;10;ENE;7;76%;57%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;More sun than clouds;31;17;Cloudy;30;16;ENE;9;27%;2%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny, warm;32;19;Sunshine and warm;31;16;ENE;13;38%;5%;5

Tehran, Iran;Sunny;34;20;More sun than clouds;31;19;S;10;20%;3%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;30;22;Mostly sunny, nice;30;21;NNE;11;55%;0%;7

Tirana, Albania;Plenty of sunshine;33;19;Sunny and very warm;33;21;SE;7;39%;27%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Cooler;22;19;Wind and rain;23;22;ENE;45;88%;94%;2

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny;24;16;Humid with sunshine;23;16;NE;9;84%;6%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and hot;36;27;Sunny and hot;36;25;NNW;14;33%;0%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, warm;37;22;Sunny and cooler;28;18;NW;20;49%;1%;6

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny and pleasant;17;2;Sunny and nice;20;3;WNW;13;37%;3%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Clearing;22;12;Becoming rainy;16;8;S;10;70%;87%;1

Vienna, Austria;Rain and a t-storm;18;11;Rain in the morning;14;7;W;13;84%;71%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Tropical rainstorm;29;23;A t-storm in spots;29;24;SSE;9;80%;73%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;Spotty showers;17;11;Periods of rain;16;14;E;10;84%;89%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Showers around;17;11;Occasional rain;16;10;NW;7;94%;92%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;An afternoon shower;13;9;A little rain;15;9;NNW;42;78%;94%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Downpours;31;25;Showers and t-storms;30;25;SSE;10;84%;79%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;A stray t-shower;32;17;Mostly cloudy;30;16;NE;6;36%;12%;6

