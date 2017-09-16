Zimbabwe's top opposition leader in South Africa hospital

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — A spokesman confirms that Zimbabwe's main opposition leader and former prime minister is hospitalized in South Africa.

Morgan Tsvangirai, leader of the MDC-T party, is in "very stable condition," Luke Tamborinyoka said in a statement Saturday.

Tsvangirai is widely viewed as President Robert Mugabe's main challenger in elections scheduled for next year.

Local media have reported that Tsvangirai was taken to South Africa on Friday in critical condition.

Tamborinyoka says Tsvangirai is there "for a routine medical procedure."

The former trade unionist has been receiving treatment for cancer of the colon in South Africa. Tamborinyoka did not say whether this visit is linked to that treatment.

Tsvangirai shared power with Mugabe between 2009 and 2013 before losing disputed elections.