Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, September 16, 2017

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;83;75;A t-storm in spots;83;74;SW;9;81%;56%;11

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;104;86;Sunny and very warm;103;86;NE;8;49%;0%;9

Aleppo, Syria;Sunny and hot;101;71;Mostly sunny and hot;100;69;W;6;40%;1%;7

Algiers, Algeria;Sunshine, pleasant;79;62;Sunny and nice;75;63;E;9;57%;1%;6

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Thundershowers;56;46;Thundershowers;61;49;SSE;7;85%;85%;4

Anchorage, United States;Occasional rain;56;46;More clouds than sun;57;46;SSE;5;75%;38%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Plenty of sunshine;91;61;Sunny and pleasant;87;63;WSW;8;19%;0%;6

Astana, Kazakhstan;Sunny and very warm;77;50;Sunny and very warm;80;56;SW;10;46%;5%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;A shower;69;54;Nice with sunshine;75;56;SSE;10;65%;0%;8

Athens, Greece;Sunny and very warm;91;69;Sunny and hot;94;73;SSW;5;41%;0%;6

Auckland, New Zealand;A shower in the a.m.;60;51;Occasional rain;64;50;W;12;65%;95%;4

Baghdad, Iraq;Sunny and hot;112;78;Mostly sunny and hot;114;79;WNW;7;12%;0%;7

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Cloudy;91;74;A t-storm in spots;91;74;S;4;74%;66%;5

Bangalore, India;A p.m. t-storm;87;69;A t-storm in spots;76;68;WSW;10;84%;75%;3

Bangkok, Thailand;Cloudy, a t-storm;89;78;A t-storm in spots;86;77;SSW;7;79%;66%;5

Barcelona, Spain;Warmer;70;55;Partly sunny;73;62;WSW;13;55%;27%;5

Beijing, China;Cloudy;82;63;Warm with sunshine;84;61;W;6;33%;0%;5

Belgrade, Serbia;Sunny and warmer;92;63;Showers and t-storms;83;54;W;6;52%;84%;4

Berlin, Germany;Sun and some clouds;63;45;A thundershower;65;46;SSW;4;64%;79%;3

Bogota, Colombia;Mostly cloudy;67;47;Decreasing clouds;65;48;ESE;8;68%;44%;11

Brasilia, Brazil;Sunny and pleasant;83;57;Mostly sunny, nice;85;57;E;11;35%;0%;11

Bratislava, Slovakia;Rain and drizzle;67;52;Morning rain;60;47;WNW;9;90%;74%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Thundershowers;60;43;Thundershowers;60;44;N;4;76%;84%;4

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny and very warm;91;59;Partly sunny and hot;92;60;SE;6;53%;1%;5

Budapest, Hungary;Thundershower;75;57;Rain, some heavy;68;49;WNW;6;89%;77%;2

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Partly sunny;63;52;Partly sunny;67;55;NE;8;69%;0%;6

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;88;66;Clouds and sun;89;67;N;5;36%;54%;9

Busan, South Korea;Cloudy and breezy;76;73;A little a.m. rain;77;63;NNW;12;67%;57%;2

Cairo, Egypt;Mostly sunny, nice;93;72;Sunny and nice;92;73;N;6;42%;1%;8

Cape Town, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;68;50;Sunny and pleasant;71;52;SSE;8;67%;0%;6

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;85;69;A t-storm in spots;83;68;S;4;57%;64%;10

Chennai, India;Mostly cloudy;91;80;A stray thunderstorm;90;80;SW;9;72%;66%;4

Chicago, United States;Mostly sunny;84;70;A t-storm in spots;82;64;N;7;70%;64%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Showers, mainly late;90;77;A couple of t-storms;85;78;SW;13;83%;90%;5

Copenhagen, Denmark;Spotty showers;59;47;Spotty showers;59;45;N;5;73%;85%;3

Dakar, Senegal;Turning sunny;87;78;Sunshine and nice;86;79;NW;7;74%;14%;11

Dallas, United States;Warm with some sun;94;74;Some sun;93;74;SE;6;56%;6%;7

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Partial sunshine;91;66;Mostly sunny;88;68;SE;9;64%;1%;12

Delhi, India;Decreasing clouds;90;80;Clouds and sun;95;80;N;5;60%;23%;6

Denver, United States;Cooler;72;51;A t-storm in spots;75;52;WSW;6;52%;74%;5

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Hot with clearing;98;83;Cloudy, a t-storm;91;80;SSW;5;80%;86%;2

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny and hot;100;71;Mostly sunny, nice;92;69;SE;8;55%;3%;12

Dublin, Ireland;Showers, mainly late;54;46;Periods of sun;57;43;WNW;11;83%;29%;3

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;86;57;Mostly sunny, nice;85;55;NNE;5;25%;6%;6

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunny and pleasant;77;61;Sunny and pleasant;78;63;W;7;65%;0%;6

Hanoi, Vietnam;Rain and drizzle;82;77;A t-storm in spots;91;79;S;5;78%;56%;10

Harare, Zimbabwe;Sunny and pleasant;91;54;Plenty of sunshine;88;56;ENE;6;23%;0%;11

Havana, Cuba;A t-storm in spots;87;73;A t-storm in spots;87;73;NE;7;74%;64%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Spotty showers;60;43;Partly sunny;57;42;NW;5;78%;27%;3

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Heavy morning rain;86;75;Cloudy, a t-storm;91;75;WNW;6;76%;74%;5

Hong Kong, China;Mostly sunny;91;81;Plenty of sunshine;94;80;S;5;60%;29%;10

Honolulu, United States;A shower in the a.m.;87;76;Breezy with sunshine;88;76;ENE;18;57%;70%;10

Hyderabad, India;A thunderstorm;91;73;Couple of t-storms;84;73;W;5;77%;85%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;96;69;Sunny and very warm;96;69;N;9;41%;0%;7

Istanbul, Turkey;Mostly sunny, humid;82;70;Mostly sunny;83;69;N;6;70%;0%;5

Jakarta, Indonesia;Mostly sunny and hot;93;75;A shower in spots;95;76;NNE;7;57%;55%;9

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny, warm;99;84;Mostly sunny, warm;98;84;N;11;49%;0%;10

Johannesburg, South Africa;Plenty of sunshine;85;52;Mostly sunny;81;53;NNE;8;33%;45%;9

Kabul, Afghanistan;Partly sunny, nice;83;49;Sunny and pleasant;83;49;NW;4;18%;0%;7

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny;95;79;Mostly sunny and hot;98;80;W;7;50%;2%;9

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;86;68;A shower or t-storm;88;67;S;5;72%;82%;9

Khartoum, Sudan;A t-storm in spots;100;82;Mostly sunny;102;83;SSW;7;35%;3%;11

Kiev, Ukraine;Mostly sunny;71;59;Warmer;83;64;SSE;10;46%;61%;4

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;90;83;A t-storm in spots;91;81;ENE;10;65%;65%;9

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun, nice;90;74;Low clouds;89;74;WSW;7;57%;44%;3

Kolkata, India;A stray thunderstorm;96;80;A stray thunderstorm;95;79;S;6;75%;72%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A t-storm in spots;92;75;Some sun, a t-storm;92;75;SE;5;77%;67%;13

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower or two;49;34;A shower or two;52;33;NE;7;76%;72%;13

Lagos, Nigeria;A t-storm in spots;86;74;A t-storm in spots;83;75;SW;9;77%;56%;12

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny;65;59;Decreasing clouds;66;59;S;9;73%;3%;11

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny and pleasant;73;57;Partly sunny, nice;73;60;NNW;10;47%;1%;6

London, United Kingdom;Showers around;59;46;A shower in the p.m.;61;49;NNW;7;70%;73%;4

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;79;65;Low clouds, then sun;78;65;SSW;6;62%;5%;5

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;82;71;Clearing;80;72;W;7;72%;44%;10

Madrid, Spain;Clearing;72;53;Partly sunny;78;56;WNW;5;24%;1%;6

Male, Maldives;Partly sunny;86;81;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;82;SW;9;70%;73%;4

Manaus, Brazil;Clouds and sun, nice;93;76;A thunderstorm;88;78;WNW;5;72%;64%;8

Manila, Philippines;A shower or t-storm;88;79;A t-storm or two;90;79;NNW;6;74%;72%;10

Melbourne, Australia;Partly sunny;56;39;Partly sunny;64;51;N;13;52%;0%;5

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm in spots;77;58;A t-storm in spots;77;61;S;4;60%;66%;10

Miami, United States;Partial sunshine;90;79;Partial sunshine;90;76;NNE;8;66%;37%;9

Minsk, Belarus;Spotty showers;62;53;Rain tapering off;68;59;ESE;5;82%;88%;1

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partly sunny, nice;85;76;Mostly sunny, nice;85;76;S;10;63%;14%;13

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny intervals;62;48;Mostly sunny;64;48;NE;6;73%;0%;6

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny;80;62;Sunny and very warm;80;62;SSW;1;70%;9%;5

Moscow, Russia;Cooler with some sun;62;50;Occasional rain;60;55;ESE;6;73%;80%;2

Mumbai, India;Clouds and sun;88;79;Couple of t-storms;88;80;SW;8;81%;92%;7

Nairobi, Kenya;A t-storm in spots;82;55;A stray t-shower;78;55;NE;6;67%;57%;14

New York, United States;Clouds and sun;80;67;More clouds than sun;79;66;ESE;6;74%;15%;5

Nicosia, Cyprus;Warm with sunshine;93;69;Sunny and very warm;94;71;ENE;6;50%;3%;7

Novosibirsk, Russia;Partly sunny, warm;69;46;Turning cloudy, mild;64;55;S;7;73%;81%;3

Osaka-shi, Japan;Rain;75;67;Tropical storm;77;72;N;47;83%;92%;2

Oslo, Norway;Clouds rolling in;65;46;Partly sunny;59;45;N;4;63%;25%;3

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly sunny;82;58;Mostly sunny;82;55;SW;5;69%;12%;5

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Nice with some sun;85;79;A shower;84;78;ESE;14;75%;82%;11

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;87;75;Showers and t-storms;87;76;SW;6;81%;85%;7

Paramaribo, Suriname;Afternoon showers;92;76;A t-storm in spots;90;76;E;6;74%;73%;8

Paris, France;Thundershowers;62;45;Thundershowers;58;44;SW;4;71%;70%;2

Perth, Australia;Turning cloudy;75;59;Partly sunny;70;51;S;8;61%;25%;7

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Cloudy, a t-storm;88;77;A t-storm in spots;92;76;WSW;7;76%;66%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Cloudy;88;78;A t-storm in spots;87;77;SE;7;74%;80%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm in spots;93;77;A t-storm in spots;94;76;E;6;55%;64%;9

Prague, Czech Republic;Spotty showers;56;45;Thundershowers;58;45;WSW;5;75%;70%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Turning cloudy;82;56;Sunny and beautiful;80;54;WNW;5;58%;27%;6

Quito, Ecuador;A little rain;72;54;A bit of rain;71;54;SSE;9;48%;80%;8

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;74;55;Sunny and beautiful;74;57;S;7;59%;0%;7

Recife, Brazil;A little rain;81;73;A little a.m. rain;83;73;SE;10;62%;81%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;55;52;A little rain;56;48;SSE;18;78%;96%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partial sunshine;62;50;Afternoon rain;61;50;NE;3;81%;92%;1

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny;84;69;Sunny and very warm;86;68;NE;7;53%;0%;9

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;101;76;Sunny and very warm;107;75;NNE;6;7%;0%;10

Rome, Italy;Strong thunderstorms;78;64;Partial sunshine;74;55;SE;6;65%;28%;5

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy with showers;61;50;Partly sunny;59;47;ESE;7;75%;31%;3

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds, then sun;69;57;Clearing;70;61;W;9;69%;1%;5

San Jose, Costa Rica;A t-storm in spots;81;63;Showers and t-storms;77;65;SW;5;75%;83%;6

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;89;79;A shower or two;89;79;SE;7;74%;75%;11

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;77;66;A t-storm in spots;76;66;NW;5;95%;69%;10

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;84;54;Sunny and pleasant;83;53;ENE;8;17%;1%;13

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and warmer;81;52;Sunny and pleasant;80;50;N;3;44%;0%;6

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm in spots;85;76;A t-storm in spots;87;76;NE;6;78%;69%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;72;49;Sun and some clouds;71;52;NNW;7;52%;1%;5

Seattle, United States;Clouds limiting sun;76;54;Afternoon rain;65;52;SSW;9;70%;89%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Mostly sunny, nice;81;65;Sunny and nice;83;63;N;4;52%;2%;6

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;81;70;Partly sunny;84;70;WSW;9;57%;8%;8

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;90;82;A shower or t-storm;89;80;SSE;10;81%;86%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Sunny and very warm;89;56;Sunny and very warm;91;57;SSW;6;43%;2%;5

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;86;79;A shower in places;86;79;ENE;10;74%;64%;11

Stockholm, Sweden;Spotty showers;62;47;A shower in the a.m.;60;44;ENE;7;72%;57%;3

Sydney, Australia;Clouds and sun, nice;73;49;Plenty of sun;66;51;NNW;9;42%;0%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;Clouds breaking;91;74;Variable cloudiness;89;71;ESE;6;58%;13%;5

Tallinn, Estonia;Showers;60;48;A shower in the a.m.;60;50;ENE;5;76%;57%;2

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;More sun than clouds;88;62;Cloudy;86;61;ENE;6;27%;2%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly sunny, warm;90;66;Sunshine and warm;89;61;ENE;8;38%;5%;5

Tehran, Iran;Sunny;94;68;More sun than clouds;87;66;S;6;20%;3%;7

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny, nice;87;72;Mostly sunny, nice;85;70;NNE;7;55%;0%;7

Tirana, Albania;Plenty of sunshine;92;66;Sunny and very warm;91;69;SE;4;39%;27%;5

Tokyo, Japan;Cooler;72;66;Wind and rain;73;71;ENE;28;88%;94%;2

Toronto, Canada;Mostly sunny;76;61;Humid with sunshine;74;61;NE;5;84%;6%;5

Tripoli, Libya;Sunny and hot;97;81;Sunny and hot;97;76;NNW;9;33%;0%;7

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny, warm;99;71;Sunny and cooler;82;64;NW;13;49%;1%;6

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Sunny and pleasant;63;35;Sunny and nice;68;38;WNW;8;37%;3%;5

Vancouver, Canada;Clearing;72;54;Becoming rainy;61;47;S;6;70%;87%;1

Vienna, Austria;Rain and a t-storm;65;52;Rain in the morning;58;45;W;8;84%;71%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Tropical rainstorm;84;74;A t-storm in spots;84;75;SSE;6;80%;73%;11

Vilnius, Lithuania;Spotty showers;62;52;Periods of rain;61;58;E;6;84%;89%;1

Warsaw, Poland;Showers around;63;52;Occasional rain;60;49;NW;4;94%;92%;1

Wellington, New Zealand;An afternoon shower;56;48;A little rain;60;47;NNW;26;78%;94%;5

Yangon, Myanmar;Downpours;89;78;Showers and t-storms;85;77;SSE;6;84%;79%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;A stray t-shower;90;63;Mostly cloudy;85;60;NE;4;36%;12%;6

Keywords: Forecast, Global, Fahrenheit