CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia defeated Argentina 45-20 in a Rugby Championship match on Saturday.

Australia 45 (Israel Folau 2, Will Genia, Sekope Kepu, Nick Phipps, Jordan Uelese tries; Bernard Foley 6 conversions, penalty), Argentina 20 (Martin Landajo, Matias Moroni tries; Nicolas Sanchez 2 conversions, 2 penalties). HT: 10-13.