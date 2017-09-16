Pet-inspired cappuccinos, a new craze in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Café My Cofi is a coffee shop in Taiwan’s Kaohsiung city that has made its way to popularity among locals by turning frothy coffees into animal portraits.

Visitors can order a cup of coffee with a perfect portrait of their own pet or any animal or cartoon. The staff recreates customer’s pets in foam using chocolate and milk.

The coffee shop has become increasingly famous as more and more customers flock to their doorway to get one of their pets onto their cup of coffee.

The company has taken latte art to an all new level as they use frothy milk, some chocolate and a lot of patience to master the perfect and uncanny 3D creations in foam.

They specialize in breakfast and serve different types of sandwiches.

For more details click here.