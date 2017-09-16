  1. Home
  2. Society

Pet-inspired cappuccinos, a new craze in Taiwan

The coffees at My Cofi are the most elaborate in Taiwan

By Juvina Lai,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/09/16 19:29

Image My Cofi's facebook page

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Café My Cofi is a coffee shop in Taiwan’s Kaohsiung city that has made its way to popularity among locals by turning frothy coffees into animal portraits.

Visitors can order a cup of coffee with a perfect portrait of their own pet or any animal or cartoon. The staff recreates customer’s pets in foam using chocolate and milk.

The coffee shop has become increasingly famous as more and more customers flock to their doorway to get one of their pets onto their cup of coffee.

The company has taken latte art to an all new level as they use frothy milk, some chocolate and a lot of patience to master the perfect and uncanny 3D creations in foam.

They specialize in breakfast and serve different types of sandwiches.

For more details click here.
Coffee Cafe
Latte Art
Kaohsiung City

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan kicks off 'Mandarin On-the-Go' language study program
2017/08/09 11:55
Taichung, the second largest city in Taiwan
2017/08/02 20:13
Japan to promote exchanges with Taiwan at local level
2017/08/02 18:05
11 winners hit the NT$10 million uniform-invoice prize jackpot in May-June lottery
2017/08/01 17:51
Bus passengers and residents evacuated in southern Taiwan due to Typhoon Nesat
2017/07/29 20:23