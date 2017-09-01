  1. Home
  2. Environment

Taiwan EPA minister presents sustainable development aims in New York

Event takes place as UN gears up for General Assembly

By Matthew Strong,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2017/09/16 19:27

EPA Minister Lee Ying-yuan in New York (photo courtesy of MOFA).

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – As the United Nations readied its annual General Assembly, Environmental Protection Administration Minister Lee Ying-yuan (李應元) arrived in New York to present Taiwan’s first report on its sustainable development aims.

His “Voluntary National Review” was designed to meet the “sustainable development goals” (SDGs) set up by the United Nations with 2030 as the target date, even though Taiwan is not a member.

Lee made his presentation at an international seminar where he also underlined the program’s multilateral dimensions. Taiwan’s sustainable development efforts involve assistance to other nations worldwide in several domains, including information technology, environment, agriculture, education and healthcare.

Experiences and results would be shared with each country in order to promote sustainable development on a global scale, Lee said.

In addition to the September 15 seminar, which was attended by academics, experts and journalists, Lee was also scheduled to participate in an SDG dialogue forum with Taiwanese youths in the United States. Topics of conversation at that event would be how to use Taiwan’s advantages in reaching the SDGs and how to improve the international dialogue and the country’s chances of participating in international affairs, reports said.
EPA
sustainable development
United Nations

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan should be prepared for North Korean crisis
2017/09/16 17:19
Maximum fine for water pollution to rise to NT$3 billion: EPA
2017/09/07 16:30
EPA to bring forward plastic bag restrictions
2017/09/06 11:50
A visual ode to Taiwan's sustainable development goals
2017/09/02 17:57
Taipei is the 14th noisiest city in the world: WHO
2017/08/31 20:42