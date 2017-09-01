Taiwan EPA minister presents sustainable development aims in New York

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – As the United Nations readied its annual General Assembly, Environmental Protection Administration Minister Lee Ying-yuan (李應元) arrived in New York to present Taiwan’s first report on its sustainable development aims.

His “Voluntary National Review” was designed to meet the “sustainable development goals” (SDGs) set up by the United Nations with 2030 as the target date, even though Taiwan is not a member.

Lee made his presentation at an international seminar where he also underlined the program’s multilateral dimensions. Taiwan’s sustainable development efforts involve assistance to other nations worldwide in several domains, including information technology, environment, agriculture, education and healthcare.

Experiences and results would be shared with each country in order to promote sustainable development on a global scale, Lee said.

In addition to the September 15 seminar, which was attended by academics, experts and journalists, Lee was also scheduled to participate in an SDG dialogue forum with Taiwanese youths in the United States. Topics of conversation at that event would be how to use Taiwan’s advantages in reaching the SDGs and how to improve the international dialogue and the country’s chances of participating in international affairs, reports said.