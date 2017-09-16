British journalist dragged to death by crocodile in Sri Lanka

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – According to reports from the Hindustan Times, a British journalist named Paul McClean who worked for the Financial Times of London was taking surfing lessons at a famous surf spot in Sri Lanka called the Elephant Rock. He went to use the toilet which was close to the lagoon when he was dragged away by a crocodile.

The local police found the body of the journalist who, they suspect, was killed by the reptile. Officials said there were “six top or seven” wounds, according to the local media.

When searched by divers, the body was found in the mud of a lagoon in Panama village which is about 360 kilometers east of the capital city of Colombo.

Reports also mention that witnesses said the 24-year-old was staying with his friends at the East Beach Surf Resort. They claimed the journalist went to use the toilet which was next to the lagoon and was dragged to death by a crocodile.

McClean was from the British region of Surrey and was an Oxford graduate with a first class honors in French. After his graduation he started working for the Financial Times and had only recently returned to London after a short stay in Brussels.

Crocodile attacks in Sri Lanka are claimed to be rare by the locals but a teenage girl was dragged away by a crocodile while she was vacationing with her family earlier this April.