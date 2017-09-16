Taiwan Interior Ministry dismisses report of 20,000 stateless children

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - A local media report disclosing the outrageous number of stateless children born in Taiwan as well as their dire conditions is drawing attention nationwide. The country’s Ministry of Interior dismissed the report and said that the actual number of stateless children is 543, instead of the 20,000 as stated by a Mirror Media story, as of the end of August.

The ministry said that the stateless children in the country can be attributed to the situations as follows: the whereabouts of a child’s father is unknown while the child's mother is a foreigner but has left the country or has been deported to her home country. In this case, the stateless child still has a chance to acquire a nationality with the assistance of the local government’s social welfare department by seeking adoptive parents and naturalization afterwards.

If the whereabouts of both parents of a child are unknown, the child can be allowed to acquire citizenship in accordance with Article 2 of the Nationality Act.

The ministry explained that 543 children were reported stateless between 2007 and August of 2017. An official said that the government has taken proactive measures to help them find new parents, go to school, receive healthcare service and seek naturalization.

The official added that people can seek assistance from the ministry and from local governments' social welfare departments to take care of the stateless children if they came across any.

The number and condition of the stateless children presented by the ministry is at odds with previous media reports.

According to a featured article by Mirror Media, nearly 20,000 stateless children are living in Taiwan and that can be blamed on a delayed amendment to the immigration and employment acts. These stateless children are not able to receive compulsory education and enjoy quality healthcare service.

In the report, a 10-year-old boy under his pseudonym “Xiao Bao” was a stateless child, whose Vietnamese mother is a run-away foreign worker. The desperate mother said in the interview that she ran away because of exploitation by former Taiwanese employers and human resource agents. She settled down after meeting a Taiwanese man, who became Xiao Bao’s biological father ten years ago, and was hoping to have a family here instead of returning home.

New Taipei City council member Liu Mei-fang (劉美芳) was quoted as saying that there are more than 50,000 foreign workers in Taiwan whose whereabouts were unknown, and their children born in Taiwan could either be placed in social welfare institutes, traveling between homes of friends and relatives, or probably worse, illegally traded as child laborers.

Liu said that according to her rough estimate, only 10 percent of these stateless children ended up acquiring citizenship, and the protection for the stateless children is not sufficiently done.

Liu advised the authorities to allow these stateless children born in Taiwan to become eligible for compulsory education programs in a bid to honor universal human rights as is done in the United States.