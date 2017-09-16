Iran recruits Afghan and Pakistani Shiites to fight in Syria

FILE - In this Sunday, Feb. 17, 2013 file photo, a Pakistani boy, whose brother was killed in bombing, is comforted by a relative in Quetta, Pakistan.
FILE - In this Friday, Aug. 25, 2017 file photo, men carry a woman's body after an attack on a Shiite mosque in Kabul, Afghanistan. Thousands of Pakis
FILE - In this Friday, Aug. 25, 2017 file photo, men carry a man's body after an attack on a Shiite mosque in Kabul, Afghanistan. Thousands of Pakista
FILE - In this Friday, March 8, 2013 file photo, members of Pakistan's Shiite community attend a rally to condemn killings of their fellow Muslims, in
FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2013 file photo, Pakistani Shiite Muslims mourn next to the bodies of their relatives, a victims of bombing that kill
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Thousands of Shiite Muslims from Afghanistan and Pakistan are being recruited by Iran to fight with President Bashar al-Assad's forces in Syria.
That's according to counterterrorism officials and analysts who say the fighters are being lured by promises of housing, a monthly salary of up to $600 and the possibility of employment in Iran when they return, say counterterrorism officials and analysts.
These fighters, who have received public praise from Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, even have their own brigades.
But officials in both countries worry about the mayhem they might cause when they return home to countries already wrestling with a major militant problem.