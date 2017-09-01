Flight five hours late? Money back, says Taiwan CAA

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – If your flight leaves at least five hours late, you can cancel your reservation and get your money back, the Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) said Saturday.

The change forms part of a package of measures concerning disputes between passengers and airlines proposed by the Ministry of Transportation, reports said.

Due to poor weather or mechanical failure, it frequently happens that flights are postponed and passengers face long waits at the airport, the CAA said. All the travelers can do at present, is wait until the flight is announced and board the plane, but even if they feel too much time has passed, they cannot cancel their trip and ask for their money back.

Under the new regulations, they will be able to do so if the delay exceeds five hours and they refuse an alternative flight, the CAA said, adding that the new rules are inspired by European Union regulations.

The new measure will only be valid for flights departing Taiwan but do not mean that travelers are obliged to cancel their trip, according to the CAA.

In another change, if a flight is rerouted to another airport than the original destination, for example because of a typhoon, then travelers will be allowed to enter the country through that other airport.

The revision is based on complaints by passengers on a flight from Macau last October. Due to a typhoon, the plane landed at Taipei Songshan Airport instead of at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, but passengers were asked to wait for their flight to take off again and continue to Taoyuan. It was only after protesting that they were allowed to leave the flight at Songshan Airport, reports said.