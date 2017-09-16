St. Louis protests against officer's acquittal to continue

Police line up as protesters gather, Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, in St. Louis, after a judge found a white former St. Louis police officer, Jason Stockley
Police arrest a protester as protesters gather, Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, in St. Louis, after a judge found a white former St. Louis police officer, Jas
A protester runs from the police, Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, in St. Louis, as protesters rally around the home of St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, after a j
A broken window is seen at the home of St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson, as protesters gather, Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, in St. Louis, after a judge found a
A flag is set on fire as protesters gather, Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, in St. Louis, after a judge found a white former St. Louis police officer, Jason S
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the St. Louis Police Department shows former St. Louis police officer Jason Stockley, who is charged with f
This undated family photo supplied by Christina Wilson shows Anthony Lamar Smith holding his daughter Autumn Smith. Anthony Lamar Smith was killed in
Protesters gather, Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, in St. Louis, after a judge found a white former St. Louis police officer, Jason Stockley, not guilty of fi
Protesters hold up signs as restaurant patrons look out the window, Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, in St. Louis, after a judge found a white former St. Louis
Protesters march down, Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, in downtown St. Louis, after a judge found a white former St. Louis police officer, Jason Stockley, not
Police guard on-ramps to Interstate 64 as protesters gather, Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, in St. Louis, after a judge found a white former St. Louis police
Protesters gather, Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, in St. Louis, after a judge found a white former St. Louis police officer, Jason Stockley, not guilty of fi
In this undated photo released by 22nd Judicial Circuit Court of Missouri, St. Louis Circuit Judge Timothy Wilson is seen. Wilson acquitted Jason Stoc
Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens, right, and Christina Wilson, the fiancée of Anthony Lamar Smith, deliver a statement in anticipation of a verdict in the
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Activists say they will meet again Saturday to plan further protests after the acquittal of a white former St. Louis police officer in the fatal shooting of a black man.
Hundreds protested Friday. They marched for hours in mostly peaceful demonstrations, until a broken window at the mayor's home and escalating tensions led riot-gear-clad officers to lob tear gas to disperse the crowds.
Activists had for weeks threatened civil disobedience if Jason Stockley were not convicted in the 2011 death of 24-year-old Anthony Lamar Smith. That stirred fears of civil unrest and the erecting of barricades around police headquarters, the courthouse where the trial was held and other potential protest sites.
More than 20 arrests were made by early Friday evening. Police reported that 10 officers had suffered injuries by the end of the night.