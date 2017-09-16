BC-BBA--AL Top Ten

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Altuve Hou
|141
|550
|101
|191
|.347
|AGarcia ChW
|122
|470
|67
|157
|.334
|Hosmer KC
|147
|552
|89
|179
|.324
|Reddick Hou
|127
|452
|75
|142
|.314
|JoRamirez Cle
|141
|545
|98
|171
|.314
|Abreu ChW
|143
|572
|90
|176
|.308
|Mauer Min
|128
|474
|62
|144
|.304
|Cain KC
|142
|539
|82
|163
|.302
|Andrus Tex
|143
|585
|95
|176
|.301
|Schoop Bal
|146
|567
|87
|170
|.300
|Home Runs
Judge, New York, 43; KDavis, Oakland, 39; Smoak, Toronto, 38; Gallo, Texas, 37; Moustakas, Kansas City, 36; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 36; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 34; Cruz, Seattle, 33; Schoop, Baltimore, 32; MMachado, Baltimore, 32.
|Runs Batted In
Cruz, Seattle, 109; Schoop, Baltimore, 104; KDavis, Oakland, 102; Pujols, Los Angeles, 96; Judge, New York, 96; Abreu, Chicago, 95; Mazara, Texas, 94; Justin Upton, Detroit, 94; MMachado, Baltimore, 91; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 90.
|Pitching
Kluber, Cleveland, 16-4; Pomeranz, Boston, 16-5; Sale, Boston, 16-7; Bauer, Cleveland, 16-9; JVargas, Kansas City, 16-10; Carrasco, Cleveland, 15-6; ESantana, Minnesota, 15-7; Severino, New York, 13-6; Bundy, Baltimore, 13-9; 2 tied at 12-4.