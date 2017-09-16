BC-BBA--AL Top Ten

  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2017/09/16 14:34
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN

By The Associated Press

AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Altuve Hou 141 550 101 191 .347
AGarcia ChW 122 470 67 157 .334
Hosmer KC 147 552 89 179 .324
Reddick Hou 127 452 75 142 .314
JoRamirez Cle 141 545 98 171 .314
Abreu ChW 143 572 90 176 .308
Mauer Min 128 474 62 144 .304
Cain KC 142 539 82 163 .302
Andrus Tex 143 585 95 176 .301
Schoop Bal 146 567 87 170 .300
Home Runs

Judge, New York, 43; KDavis, Oakland, 39; Smoak, Toronto, 38; Gallo, Texas, 37; Moustakas, Kansas City, 36; Morrison, Tampa Bay, 36; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 34; Cruz, Seattle, 33; Schoop, Baltimore, 32; MMachado, Baltimore, 32.

Runs Batted In

Cruz, Seattle, 109; Schoop, Baltimore, 104; KDavis, Oakland, 102; Pujols, Los Angeles, 96; Judge, New York, 96; Abreu, Chicago, 95; Mazara, Texas, 94; Justin Upton, Detroit, 94; MMachado, Baltimore, 91; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 90.

Pitching

Kluber, Cleveland, 16-4; Pomeranz, Boston, 16-5; Sale, Boston, 16-7; Bauer, Cleveland, 16-9; JVargas, Kansas City, 16-10; Carrasco, Cleveland, 15-6; ESantana, Minnesota, 15-7; Severino, New York, 13-6; Bundy, Baltimore, 13-9; 2 tied at 12-4.