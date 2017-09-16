BC-BBA--AL Standings

%hdrmisc(At A Glance<%)
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|84
|63
|.571
|—
|New York
|81
|66
|.551
|3
|Tampa Bay
|72
|76
|.486
|12½
|Baltimore
|72
|76
|.486
|12½
|Toronto
|69
|79
|.466
|15½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|z-Cleveland
|91
|57
|.615
|—
|Minnesota
|77
|70
|.524
|13½
|Kansas City
|73
|74
|.497
|17½
|Detroit
|61
|86
|.415
|29½
|Chicago
|59
|88
|.401
|31½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|89
|58
|.605
|—
|Los Angeles
|75
|72
|.510
|14
|Seattle
|74
|74
|.500
|15½
|Texas
|72
|75
|.490
|17
|Oakland
|65
|82
|.442
|24
z-clinched playoff berth
___
|Friday's Games
N.Y. Yankees 8, Baltimore 2
Oakland 4, Philadelphia 0
Detroit 3, Chicago White Sox 2
Kansas City 4, Cleveland 3
Boston 13, Tampa Bay 6, 15 innings
Houston 5, Seattle 2
Toronto 4, Minnesota 3
L.A. Angels 7, Texas 6
|Saturday's Games
Seattle (Ramirez 5-5) at Houston (Keuchel 12-4)
Baltimore (Hellickson 8-9) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 7-7)
Kansas City (Hammel 8-11) at Cleveland (Carrasco 15-6)
Boston (Porcello 9-17) at Tampa Bay (Cobb 11-9)
Chicago White Sox (Lopez 1-3) at Detroit (Jaye 1-1)
Oakland (Graveman 5-4) at Philadelphia (Lively 3-6)
Toronto (Estrada 8-8) at Minnesota (Mejia 4-5)
Texas (Hamels 10-3) at L.A. Angels (Bridwell 7-2)