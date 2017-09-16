  1. Home
BC-BBA--AL Standings

By  Associated Press
2017/09/16 13:39
BC-BBA--AL Standings,0220 American League

At A Glance

By The Associated Press

East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 84 63 .571
New York 81 66 .551 3
Tampa Bay 72 76 .486 12½
Baltimore 72 76 .486 12½
Toronto 69 79 .466 15½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
z-Cleveland 91 57 .615
Minnesota 77 70 .524 13½
Kansas City 73 74 .497 17½
Detroit 61 86 .415 29½
Chicago 59 88 .401 31½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 89 58 .605
Los Angeles 75 72 .510 14
Seattle 74 74 .500 15½
Texas 72 75 .490 17
Oakland 65 82 .442 24

z-clinched playoff berth

___

Friday's Games

N.Y. Yankees 8, Baltimore 2

Oakland 4, Philadelphia 0

Detroit 3, Chicago White Sox 2

Kansas City 4, Cleveland 3

Boston 13, Tampa Bay 6, 15 innings

Houston 5, Seattle 2

Toronto 4, Minnesota 3

L.A. Angels 7, Texas 6

Saturday's Games

Seattle (Ramirez 5-5) at Houston (Keuchel 12-4)

Baltimore (Hellickson 8-9) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 7-7)

Kansas City (Hammel 8-11) at Cleveland (Carrasco 15-6)

Boston (Porcello 9-17) at Tampa Bay (Cobb 11-9)

Chicago White Sox (Lopez 1-3) at Detroit (Jaye 1-1)

Oakland (Graveman 5-4) at Philadelphia (Lively 3-6)

Toronto (Estrada 8-8) at Minnesota (Mejia 4-5)

Texas (Hamels 10-3) at L.A. Angels (Bridwell 7-2)