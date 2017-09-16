Bangladesh accuses Myanmar of violating its airspace

A Rohingya Muslim woman cleans utensils near a polluted pond as her children stand near her in Kutupalong refugee camp, Bangladesh, Friday, Sept. 15,
A Rohingya Muslim man Bodi-Ur-Rehman stops for a photograph as he arrives carrying his belongings at Kutupalong refugee camp, Bangladesh, Friday, Sept
Rohingya Muslim children, who recently crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, bathe in a paddy field near the Tombru refugee camp, Bangladesh, Fri
Rohingya Muslims, who recently crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, wait for their turn to receive food aid near Balukhali refugee camp, Banglad
Rohingya Muslims, who recently crossed over from Myanmar into Bangladesh, attack a suspected child trafficker near Balukhali refugee camp, Bangladesh,
Rohingya Muslims, who recently crossed over from Myanmar, carry food items across from Bangladesh's border towards no man's land where they have set u
Rohingya Muslims, who recently crossed over from Myanmar, wait to carry food items across from Bangladesh's border towards no man's land where they ha
COX'S BAZAR, Bangladesh (AP) — Bangladeshi authorities have summoned Myanmar's envoy to protest what they say were violations of their airspace amid an exodus of Rohingya Muslims fleeing violence in western Myanmar.
Myanmar's presidential spokesman on Saturday said there's no evidence of any trespassing and that Dhaka should have reached out to discuss its concerns instead of issuing public statements.
Up to 400,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled violence Myanmar and are now in neighboring Bangladesh, living in camps under dire conditions.
The Bangladesh Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Friday that Myanmar drones and helicopters flew into Bangladeshi airspace on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday.
It says a protest note was handed to Myanmar's envoy Friday evening. Bangladesh warned that the "provocative acts" could lead to consequences.