Texas DPS: Trooper rude in dealing with Sandra Bland

By  Associated Press
2017/09/16 12:26

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A state investigation of a white state trooper's actions in the arrest of Sandra Bland, a black motorist who later died in custody, found that the trooper was rude toward Bland and failed to follow standard procedures in his handling of the woman.

KXAN-TV of Austin obtained a "use of force" report from the Texas Department of Public Safety. It showed Trooper Brian Encinia also provided no answers to several questions the DPS interviewer posed about his actions — including why Encinia didn't tell Bland why she was being arrested.

Encinia, who arrested the 28-year-old Chicago area woman after a minor traffic infraction escalated into an angry struggle in 2015, was charged with perjury after Bland was found dead in a Waller County Jail cell three days after her arrest. A judge later dismissed that charge.

