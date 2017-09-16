BC-BBO--MLB Linescores,0626

Friday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Baltimore 020 000 000—2 3 2 New York 110 020 31x—8 10 1

Ynoa, M.Castro (5), Givens (7), Bleier (7) and Castillo; Severino, Robertson (9) and G.Sanchez. W_Severino 13-6. L_Ynoa 1-2. HRs_Baltimore, Castillo. New York, Bird, Gregorius.

___

Kansas City 010 111 000—4 11 0 Cleveland 102 000 000—3 6 1

J.Vargas, Buchter (6), Cahill (7), Minor (9) and Butera; Bauer, J.Smith (6), T.Olson (6), B.Shaw (7), Otero (8), Salazar (9) and R.Perez, Gomes. W_J.Vargas 16-10. L_Bauer 16-9. Sv_Minor (1). HRs_Kansas City, Escobar, Moss. Cleveland, Ramirez.

___

Chicago 001 000 010—2 8 0 Detroit 000 100 101—3 6 1

Fulmer, Infante (7), Fry (8), Alburquerque (8), Bummer (9), Minaya (9) and K.Smith, Narvaez; A.Sanchez, VerHagen (7), Stumpf (7), A.Wilson (8), Greene (8) and McCann. W_Greene 4-3. L_Alburquerque 0-2. HRs_Chicago, Moncada. Detroit, Collins.

___

Toronto 000 011 200—4 8 0 Minnesota 001 110 000—3 7 0

J.Happ, Leone (7), Tepera (8), R.Osuna (9) and Martin; Colon, Pressly (7), Duffey (8) and Gimenez. W_J.Happ 9-10. L_Colon 6-13. Sv_R.Osuna (36). HRs_Toronto, Donaldson, Pillar. Minnesota, Dozier.

___

Seattle 000 010 100—2 9 0 Houston 301 001 00x—5 9 1

Paxton, Garton (2), Gallardo (3), Altavilla (6), Lawrence (8) and Zunino; Morton, Harris (7), Liriano (8), Giles (9) and Gattis, Stassi. W_Morton 12-7. L_Paxton 12-4. Sv_Giles (31).

___

INTERLEAGUE Oakland 220 000 000—4 8 0 Philadelphia 000 000 000—0 2 0

Mengden and Maxwell; Leiter Jr., Pinto (7), Siegrist (8), Curtis (9) and Knapp. W_Mengden 1-1. L_Leiter Jr. 3-6. HRs_Oakland, Joyce, Olson.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE St. Louis 100 010 000—2 7 1 Chicago 000 107 00x—8 8 0

Martinez, Bowman (6), Duke (6), Cecil (7), Alcantara (8) and Molina, Kelly; Lackey, J.Wilson (5), Edwards (6), Strop (7), Grimm (8), W.Davis (8) and Contreras, Avila. W_Edwards 4-4. L_Martinez 11-11. HRs_St. Louis, Pham. Chicago, Bryant.

___

Los Angeles 151 000 000—7 9 0 Washington 000 000 000—0 4 0

Wood, P.Baez (7), Stewart (8) and Grandal; E.Jackson, Solis (3), Grace (4), Blanton (6), Romero (7), Kelley (8), A.Adams (9) and Wieters. W_Wood 15-3. L_E.Jackson 5-6. HRs_Los Angeles, Puig, Turner, Seager.

___

Pittsburgh 001 000 001—2 7 0 Cincinnati 101 020 00x—4 9 0

Kuhl, E.Santana (5), Schugel (7), Rivero (8) and E.Diaz; Bailey, Lorenzen (6), R.Iglesias (8) and Barnhart. W_Bailey 5-8. L_Kuhl 7-11. Sv_R.Iglesias (27). HRs_Cincinnati, Schebler, Cozart 2, Votto.

___

New York 001 100 000—2 7 0 Atlanta 010 020 00x—3 10 0

Montero, Bradford (5), Milone (6), Blevins (7), Sewald (8) and Plawecki; Newcomb, Winkler (6), Jose Ramirez (7), S.Freeman (8), Vizcaino (9) and Freitas. W_Newcomb 3-8. L_Montero 5-10. Sv_Vizcaino (11).

___

San Diego 000 001 000—1 7 0 Colorado 040 000 02x—6 9 2

Richard, Torres (7), Valdez (8), McGrath (8) and Hedges; Chatwood, Dunn (6), Oberg (6), Neshek (8), McGee (9) and Lucroy. W_Chatwood 8-12. L_Richard 7-14. HRs_San Diego, Myers. Colorado, Arenado.

___

Milwaukee 020 000 080—10 12 0 Miami 020 000 000— 2 6 0

Jeffress, J.Barnes (3), Wang (4), Guerra (4), Hader (5), Hughes (7), Swarzak (8), Wilkerson (9) and Vogt, Pina; J.Urena, Garcia (5), Steckenrider (7), Ellington (8), McGowan (8) and Realmuto. W_Hughes 4-3. L_Ellington 0-1. HRs_Milwaukee, Vogt, Thames, Walker, Santana.