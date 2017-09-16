BC-BBO--MLB Linescores

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Baltimore
|020
|000
|000—2
|3
|2
|New York
|110
|020
|31x—8
|10
|1
Ynoa, M.Castro (5), Givens (7), Bleier (7) and Castillo; Severino, Robertson (9) and G.Sanchez. W_Severino 13-6. L_Ynoa 1-2. HRs_Baltimore, Castillo. New York, Bird, Gregorius.
___
|Kansas City
|010
|111
|000—4
|11
|0
|Cleveland
|102
|000
|000—3
|6
|1
J.Vargas, Buchter (6), Cahill (7), Minor (9) and Butera; Bauer, J.Smith (6), T.Olson (6), B.Shaw (7), Otero (8), Salazar (9) and R.Perez, Gomes. W_J.Vargas 16-10. L_Bauer 16-9. Sv_Minor (1). HRs_Kansas City, Escobar, Moss. Cleveland, Ramirez.
___
|Chicago
|001
|000
|010—2
|8
|0
|Detroit
|000
|100
|101—3
|6
|1
Fulmer, Infante (7), Fry (8), Alburquerque (8), Bummer (9), Minaya (9) and K.Smith, Narvaez; A.Sanchez, VerHagen (7), Stumpf (7), A.Wilson (8), Greene (8) and McCann. W_Greene 4-3. L_Alburquerque 0-2. HRs_Chicago, Moncada. Detroit, Collins.
___
|Toronto
|000
|011
|200—4
|8
|0
|Minnesota
|001
|110
|000—3
|7
|0
J.Happ, Leone (7), Tepera (8), R.Osuna (9) and Martin; Colon, Pressly (7), Duffey (8) and Gimenez. W_J.Happ 9-10. L_Colon 6-13. Sv_R.Osuna (36). HRs_Toronto, Donaldson, Pillar. Minnesota, Dozier.
___
|Seattle
|000
|010
|100—2
|9
|0
|Houston
|301
|001
|00x—5
|9
|1
Paxton, Garton (2), Gallardo (3), Altavilla (6), Lawrence (8) and Zunino; Morton, Harris (7), Liriano (8), Giles (9) and Gattis, Stassi. W_Morton 12-7. L_Paxton 12-4. Sv_Giles (31).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Oakland
|220
|000
|000—4
|8
|0
|Philadelphia
|000
|000
|000—0
|2
|0
Mengden and Maxwell; Leiter Jr., Pinto (7), Siegrist (8), Curtis (9) and Knapp. W_Mengden 1-1. L_Leiter Jr. 3-6. HRs_Oakland, Joyce, Olson.
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|St. Louis
|100
|010
|000—2
|7
|1
|Chicago
|000
|107
|00x—8
|8
|0
Martinez, Bowman (6), Duke (6), Cecil (7), Alcantara (8) and Molina, Kelly; Lackey, J.Wilson (5), Edwards (6), Strop (7), Grimm (8), W.Davis (8) and Contreras, Avila. W_Edwards 4-4. L_Martinez 11-11. HRs_St. Louis, Pham. Chicago, Bryant.
___
|Los Angeles
|151
|000
|000—7
|9
|0
|Washington
|000
|000
|000—0
|4
|0
Wood, P.Baez (7), Stewart (8) and Grandal; E.Jackson, Solis (3), Grace (4), Blanton (6), Romero (7), Kelley (8), A.Adams (9) and Wieters. W_Wood 15-3. L_E.Jackson 5-6. HRs_Los Angeles, Puig, Turner, Seager.
___
|Pittsburgh
|001
|000
|001—2
|7
|0
|Cincinnati
|101
|020
|00x—4
|9
|0
Kuhl, E.Santana (5), Schugel (7), Rivero (8) and E.Diaz; Bailey, Lorenzen (6), R.Iglesias (8) and Barnhart. W_Bailey 5-8. L_Kuhl 7-11. Sv_R.Iglesias (27). HRs_Cincinnati, Schebler, Cozart 2, Votto.
___
|New York
|001
|100
|000—2
|7
|0
|Atlanta
|010
|020
|00x—3
|10
|0
Montero, Bradford (5), Milone (6), Blevins (7), Sewald (8) and Plawecki; Newcomb, Winkler (6), Jose Ramirez (7), S.Freeman (8), Vizcaino (9) and Freitas. W_Newcomb 3-8. L_Montero 5-10. Sv_Vizcaino (11).
___
|San Diego
|000
|001
|000—1
|7
|0
|Colorado
|040
|000
|02x—6
|9
|2
Richard, Torres (7), Valdez (8), McGrath (8) and Hedges; Chatwood, Dunn (6), Oberg (6), Neshek (8), McGee (9) and Lucroy. W_Chatwood 8-12. L_Richard 7-14. HRs_San Diego, Myers. Colorado, Arenado.
___
|Milwaukee
|020
|000
|080—10
|12
|0
|Miami
|020
|000
|000—
|2
|6
|0
Jeffress, J.Barnes (3), Wang (4), Guerra (4), Hader (5), Hughes (7), Swarzak (8), Wilkerson (9) and Vogt, Pina; J.Urena, Garcia (5), Steckenrider (7), Ellington (8), McGowan (8) and Realmuto. W_Hughes 4-3. L_Ellington 0-1. HRs_Milwaukee, Vogt, Thames, Walker, Santana.