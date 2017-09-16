NASCAR Camping World Truck-TheHouse.com 225 Results

Saturday At Chicagoland Speedway Joliet, Ill. Lap length: 1.50 miles (Start position in parentheses)

1. (4) Johnny Sauter, Chevrolet, 150 laps, 0 rating, 56 points.

2. (2) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 150, 0, 50.

3. (3) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 150, 0, 47.

4. (1) Ryan Truex, Toyota, 150, 0, 46.

5. (8) Grant Enfinger, Toyota, 150, 0, 32.

6. (13) Ben Rhodes, Toyota, 150, 0, 39.

7. (12) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, 150, 0, 41.

8. (6) Noah Gragson, Toyota, 150, 0, 31.

9. (14) Kaz Grala, Chevrolet, 150, 0, 28.

10. (10) Myatt Snider, Toyota, 150, 0, 29.

11. (11) Cody Coughlin, Toyota, 150, 0, 26.

12. (16) Regan Smith, Ford, 149, 0, 27.

13. (15) Tyler Young, Chevrolet, 149, 0, 24.

14. (9) Justin Haley, Chevrolet, 149, 0, 28.

15. (7) Austin Cindric, Ford, 148, 0, 33.

16. (5) Matt Crafton, Toyota, 148, 0, 33.

17. (17) Justin Fontaine, Chevrolet, 148, 0, 20.

18. (23) Wendell Chavous, Chevrolet, 144, 0, 19.

19. (25) Josh Reaume, Chevrolet, 143, 0, 18.

20. (18) Austin Wayne Self, Chevrolet, 143, 0, 17.

21. (21) Jordan Anderson, Chevrolet, clutch, 133, 0, 16.

22. (22) Camden Murphy, Chevrolet, suspension, 102, 0, 15.

23. (30) Norm Benning, Chevrolet, transmission, 101, 0, 14.

24. (31) Jennifer Jo Cobb, Chevrolet, suspension, 27, 0, 13.

25. (19) Gray Gaulding, Chevrolet, fuelpump, 25, 0, 0.

26. (27) Ted Minor, Chevrolet, engine, 23, 0, 11.

27. (28) Mike Harmon, Chevrolet, transmission, 12, 0, 0.

28. (29) Tommy Regan, Chevrolet, engine, 11, 0, 0.

29. (24) Kevin Donahue, Chevrolet, accident, 10, 0, 8.

30. (26) BJ McLeod, Chevrolet, electrical, 10, 0, 0.

31. (20) Joe Nemechek, Chevrolet, vibration, 7, 0, 6.

32. (32) Mike Senica, Chevrolet, reargear, 0, 0, 5.

___

Race Statistics

Average Speed of Race Winner: 123.256 mph.

Time of Race: 1 hour, 49 minutes, 32 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 2.005 seconds.

Caution Flags: 6 for 28 laps.

Lead Changes: 12 among 6 drivers.

Lap Leaders: R.Truex 0; C.Bell 1; R.Truex 2-23; C.Bell 24-30; R.Truex 31-37; C.Briscoe 38-54; C.Bell 55-76; M.Crafton 77; C.Bell 78-107; J.Haley 108-109; C.Briscoe 110; C.Bell 111-122; J.Sauter 123-150

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): C.Bell, 5 times for 67 laps; R.Truex, 3 times for 27 laps; J.Sauter, 1 time for 27 laps; C.Briscoe, 2 times for 16 laps; J.Haley, 1 time for 1 lap; M.Crafton, 1 time for 0 laps.

Wins: C.Bell, 4; Joh.Nemechek, 2; J.Sauter, 2; A.Cindric, 1; M.Crafton, 1; K.Grala, 1.

Top 10 in Points: 1. C.Bell, 681; 2. J.Sauter, 660; 3. C.Briscoe, 623; 4. M.Crafton, 607; 5. B.Rhodes, 544; 6. R.Truex, 544; 7. G.Enfinger, 506; 8. Joh.Nemechek, 504; 9. N.Gragson, 489; 10. A.Cindric, 480.

___

NASCAR Driver Rating Formula

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.