Wood, Dodgers bats overpower Nationals 7-0

WASHINGTON (AP) — Alex Wood threw six shutout innings, Corey Seager hit a three-run homer during a five-run second and the Los Angeles Dodgers' rebound continued with a 7-0 win over the Washington Nationals on Friday.

Wood (15-3) allowed three hits with eight strikeouts and one walk for Los Angeles, which has won three in a row after losing 11 consecutive games and 16 of 17.

The teams entered the highly anticipated three-game series having clinched playoff berths and owning the top two records in the National League. The Dodgers lowered their magic number to clinch the NL West to six.

Justin Turner and Yasiel Puig homered in the Dodgers' first Washington appearance since winning Game 5 of the NL Division Series last October.

The NL East champion Nationals fell six games back of Los Angeles in the chase for home-field advantage in the playoffs.

Relievers Pedro Baez and Brock Stewart kept the shutout intact against the NL's top-scoring team.

The Dodgers scored all seven runs over the first three innings against Edwin Jackson (5-6).

Turner hit his 20th homer of the season in the first. Los Angeles battered Jackson for four extra-base hits in the second, starting with Puig's solo homer and ending with Seager's 3-run blast to center.

Andre Ethier was credited with a RBI ground-rule double in the second. His fly ball bounced into the stands after right fielder Jayson Werth lost track of its flight. Chase Utley had a run-scoring groundout in the third.

Jackson only lasted 2 1/3 innings, surrendering seven runs and six hits in his third consecutive loss.

Wood also entered with back-to-back losses as his breakout season took a wrong turn during the Dodgers' slide. The All-Star left-hander had allowed nine runs in 11 innings over his previous two starts.

Wood struck out All-Star Daniel Murphy three times, including in the third with two outs and two runners on.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Dodgers: OF Ethier (back) went 2 for 4 with a RBI in his fourth start since being reinstated from the 60-day disabled list on Sept. 1 and 11th appearance on the season.

Nationals: C Jose Lobaton is expected to rest a couple days after getting hit in the ankle by a pitch in the second inning of Thursday's 5-2 win over the Braves, manager Dusty Baker said.

UP NEXT

Dodgers: LHP Rich Hill (9-8, 3.67 ERA), who hasn't faced Washington since 2012 when he worked in relief for the Red Sox, has lost four consecutive starts.

Nationals: RHP A.J. Cole (2-4, 4.30) is scheduled for his seventh start of the season and first since Sept. 4.

