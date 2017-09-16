  1. Home
To fight wildlife crime, experts say 'follow the money'

By KELVIN CHAN and KATY DAIGLE , Associated Press,Associated Press
2017/09/16 09:27

BANGKOK (AP) — With wildlife trafficking escalating worldwide, some countries are starting to "follow the money" in an effort to track down the kingpins financing crime rings.

The United Nations urged the world's countries this week to adopt laws that allow wildlife crimes to be investigated by money laundering agents who can have assets seized.

Anti-trafficking experts say it is now urgent for law enforcement agents to adopt tools commonly used to fight drug lords and other crime kingpins, as criminal gangs are increasingly turning to illicit wildlife trades.

A new report by the Royal United Services Institute think tank suggests suspicious transactions and bank clients can be "red flagged" for financial intelligence units to monitor and investigate, and criminal suspect watch lists can be shared between agencies and countries.