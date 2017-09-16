BC-SOC--Argentine Standings

|Argentine Football Standings
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Velez Sarsfield
|2
|2
|0
|0
|5
|0
|6
|Boca Juniors
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|0
|6
|River Plate
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|1
|6
|Patronato Parana
|3
|2
|0
|1
|5
|4
|6
|Racing Club
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|2
|4
|Independiente
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|2
|4
|Defensa y Justicia
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|4
|4
|Colon
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4
|Santa Fe
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|1
|4
|Talleres
|2
|1
|0
|1
|6
|4
|3
|San Martin
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|3
|Godoy Cruz
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|3
|Estudiantes
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|3
|Belgrano
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|3
|Banfield
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|4
|3
|Huracan
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|3
|Atletico Tucuman
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|3
|3
|Rosario Central
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|San Lorenzo
|2
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|Chacarita Jrs
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Gimnasia
|2
|0
|1
|1
|4
|5
|1
|Newell's
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Olimpo
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|4
|1
|Tigre
|3
|0
|1
|2
|2
|7
|1
|Argentinos Jrs
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Arsenal
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|0
|Lanus
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|6
|0
|Temperley
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|5
|0
|Tuesday, Sept. 12
Huracan 1, Newell's 0
|Friday, Sept. 15
Tigre 1, Patronato Parana 3
|Saturday, Sept. 16
Colon vs. Estudiantes 0005 GMT
Defensa y Justicia vs. Santa Fe 1705 GMT
Argentinos Jrs vs. Belgrano 1705 GMT
Newell's vs. Olimpo 1915 GMT
San Lorenzo vs. Arsenal 2105 GMT
Independiente vs. Lanus 2305 GMT
|Sunday, Sept. 17
Talleres vs. Velez Sarsfield 1405 GMT
Atletico Tucuman vs. Chacarita Jrs 1705 GMT
Banfield vs. Racing Club 1905 GMT
Boca Juniors vs. Godoy Cruz 2105 GMT
San Martin vs. River Plate 2305 GMT
|Monday, Sept. 18
Gimnasia vs. Huracan 2205 GMT
|Tuesday, Sept. 19
Temperley vs. Rosario Central 0005 GMT