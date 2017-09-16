  1. Home
BC-SOC--Argentine Results

By  Associated Press
2017/09/16 08:51
BC-SOC--Argentine Results Argentine Football Results

BUENOS AIRES, ARGENTINA (AP) — Results from Argentine football:

Argentina Primera A
Tuesday's Match

Huracan 1, Newell's 0

Friday's Match

Tigre 1, Patronato Parana 3

Saturday's Matches

Colon vs. Estudiantes

Defensa y Justicia vs. Santa Fe

Argentinos Jrs vs. Belgrano

Newell's vs. Olimpo

San Lorenzo vs. Arsenal

Independiente vs. Lanus

Sunday's Matches

Talleres vs. Velez Sarsfield

Atletico Tucuman vs. CA Chacarita Juniors

Banfield vs. Racing Club

Boca Juniors vs. Godoy Cruz

San Martin vs. River Plate

Monday's Match

Gimnasia vs. Huracan