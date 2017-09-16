WORLD SPORTS at 0000 GMT

TOP STORY:

SOC--FIFA-INVESTIGATION

LONDON — A former top United Nations official cited FIFA leaders who "violate ... standards of good conduct" when she resigned from a role monitoring integrity at soccer's world body. SENT: 320 words, photos.

CAR--F1-SINGAPORE GP

SINGAPORE — Red Bull showed it might have the form to contend for victory at the Singapore Grand Prix, with Daniel Ricciardo beating his lap record again in the second practice on Friday. By Jerome Pugmire. SENT: 490 words, photos

SOC--JUVENTUS-AGNELLI

ROME — A 2 1/2-year ban is sought for Juventus president Andrea Agnelli for an allegedly illicit relationship with hard-core "ultra" fans that encouraged ticket scalping. SENT: 440 words, photos.

CRI--WORLD XI-DU PLESSIS

LAHORE, Pakistan — South Africa's Faf du Plessis praised Pakistan's effort in its bid to win back confidence of foreign cricket teams and resume international cricket back at home. By Rizwan Ali. SENT: 570 words, photos.

SOC--BOURNEMOUTH-BRIGHTON

BOURNEMOUTH, England — Jermain Defoe scored the first goal of his second spell at Bournemouth to clinch a 2-1 win over Brighton in the Premier League on Friday, ending his team's four-match losing run to open the season. SENT: 320 words, photos.

SOC--SPANISH ROUNDUP

MADRID — Defender Alejandro Galvez scored early in the second half to give Eibar a 1-0 win over Leganes in the Spanish league on Friday. SENT: 180 words.

SOC--FRENCH ROUNDUP

TOULOUSE, France — Brazilian forward Malcom scored the winner as Bordeaux won 1-0 at Toulouse in the French league on Friday and climbed to third in the standings. SENT: 100 words.

SOC--GERMAN ROUNDUP

HANNOVER, Germany — Promoted Hannover defeated injury-hit Hamburger SV 2-0 at home in the "little northern derby" to maintain its fine start to the Bundesliga on Friday. SENT: 140 words.

SOC--AUSTRIA-KOLLER

VIENNA — Austria coach Marcel Koller is leaving the national team at the end of the year. The Austrian soccer federation decided Friday not to renew his contract, ending the Swiss coach's six-year stint in charge. By Eric Willemsen. SENT: 380 words, photos.

SOC--ARGENTINA-SQUAD

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina — Argentina coach Jorge Sampaoli has put his faith in youth again as he tries to salvage the nation's place in next year's World Cup in Russia. SENT: 220 words, photos.

SOC--BRAZIL SQUAD

SAO PAULO — Brazil coach Tite has brought defender Danilo, midfielders Fred and Diego, and striker Diego Tardelli for the last World Cup qualifiers against Bolivia and Chile next month. SENT: 130 words, photos.

SOC--CELTIC-TOURE

GLASGOW, Scotland — Kolo Toure has announced his retirement from football and taken up a role in the coaching staff at Scottish champion Celtic. SENT: 80 words.

SOC--HAMBURG-WOOD

HANNOVER, Germany — United States forward Bobby Wood was missing for Hamburger SV in its Bundesliga game at promoted Hannover on Friday due to a reported knee injury. SENT: 130 words.

TEN--DAVIS CUP

LILLE, France — France and Serbia are level at 1-1 in their Davis Cup semifinal after Jo-Wilfried Tsonga dispatched 22-year-old debutant Laslo Djere in straight sets on Friday following Lucas Pouille's shock defeat in the opening singles match. Belgium and Australia are also tied 1-1 after the opening rubbers in Brussels. SENT: 730 words, photos.

TEN--PLISKOVA-COACH

PRAGUE — Former world No. 1 Karolina Pliskova says she's parted with coach David Kotyza. SENT: 100 words, photos.

GLF--EVIAN CHAMPIONSHIP

EVIAN-LES-BAINS, France — A new day, a fresh start to the final women's major of the season, and it seemed like a new Sung Hyun Park showed up Friday. By Graham Dunbar. SENT: 500 words, photos.

GLF--KLM OPEN

SPIJK, Netherlands — Joel Stalter of France shot a 4-under 67 to take a one-stroke clubhouse lead at the KLM Open before bad light suspended play with nearly half the field still to complete their second rounds. SENT: 175 words.

NEW ZEALAND-SOUTH AFRICA

AUCKLAND, New Zealand — The All Blacks try to win their fourth consecutive match and increase their lead atop the Rugby Championship when they play South Africa on Saturday. UPCOMING: 600 words. Match begins at 0735 GMT.

AUSTRALIA-ARGENTINA

CANBERRA, Australia — Australia, coming off a 23-23 draw with South Africa last week, tries to win its first match of the Rugby Championship when it plays also-winless Argentina on Saturday. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos. Match begins at 1000 GMT.

CRI--PAKISTAN-WORLD XI

LAHORE, Pakistan — Pakistan coasted to a comfortable 33-run victory against a World XI in their decisive Twenty20 international on Friday to clinch the three-match series 2-1. By Rizwan Ali. SENT: 520 words, photos.

CRI--ESSEX-ENGLISH CHAMPION

LONDON — Essex became English cricket's county champion for the first time in 25 years, clinching the league title with two games to spare on Friday in its first season back in the top division. SENT: 160 words.

