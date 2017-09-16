BC-GLF--BMW Championship Scores

%byline(By The Associated Press%)
|Friday
|Lake Forest, Illinois
|Purse: $8.75 million
|Yardage: 7,208; Par 71 (35-36)
|Second Round
|Marc Leishman
|62-64—126
|Jason Day
|64-65—129
|Rickie Fowler
|65-64—129
|Patrick Cantlay
|67-65—132
|Francesco Molinari
|68-65—133
|Stewart Cink
|67-66—133
|Hudson Swafford
|68-66—134
|Gary Woodland
|67-67—134
|Jamie Lovemark
|64-70—134
|Brendan Steele
|68-66—134
|Cameron Smith
|66-68—134
|Mackenzie Hughes
|67-68—135
|Justin Rose
|67-68—135
|Matt Kuchar
|67-68—135
|Charley Hoffman
|64-71—135
|Chez Reavie
|68-67—135
|Phil Mickelson
|66-69—135
|Jordan Spieth
|65-70—135
|Scott Brown
|69-66—135
|Ryan Moore
|69-66—135
|Bud Cauley
|69-66—135
|Kevin Chappell
|69-67—136
|Daniel Berger
|68-68—136
|Robert Streb
|67-69—136
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|65-71—136
|James Hahn
|68-68—136
|Sergio Garcia
|68-68—136
|Paul Casey
|69-67—136
|Tony Finau
|65-72—137
|Pat Perez
|70-67—137
|Jon Rahm
|69-68—137
|Keegan Bradley
|65-72—137
|Russell Henley
|66-71—137
|Justin Thomas
|67-70—137
|Kyle Stanley
|70-68—138
|Anirban Lahiri
|67-71—138
|Lucas Glover
|68-70—138
|Zach Johnson
|67-71—138
|Ian Poulter
|69-69—138
|Bryson DeChambeau
|68-70—138
|Henrik Stenson
|72-66—138
|Brian Harman
|69-69—138
|Luke List
|68-70—138
|Webb Simpson
|66-73—139
|Sean O'Hair
|70-69—139
|Jhonattan Vegas
|71-68—139
|Bill Haas
|71-69—140
|Hideki Matsuyama
|72-68—140
|Jason Dufner
|74-66—140
|Rory McIlroy
|72-69—141
|Sung Kang
|73-68—141
|Brooks Koepka
|71-70—141
|Grayson Murray
|71-70—141
|Martin Laird
|73-69—142
|Billy Horschel
|68-74—142
|Xander Schauffele
|72-70—142
|Adam Hadwin
|71-71—142
|Charl Schwartzel
|69-73—142
|Kevin Kisner
|71-71—142
|Emiliano Grillo
|70-72—142
|Ollie Schniederjans
|73-70—143
|Kevin Tway
|73-70—143
|Si Woo Kim
|72-71—143
|Dustin Johnson
|71-72—143
|Charles Howell III
|68-76—144
|Patrick Reed
|72-72—144
|Kevin Na
|73-73—146
|Wesley Bryan
|76-71—147
|Louis Oosthuizen
|77-74—151