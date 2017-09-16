  1. Home
  2. World

BC-GLF--BMW Championship Scores

By  Associated Press
2017/09/16 08:06
BC-GLF--BMW Championship Scores,0366 BMW Championship golf scores

%byline(By The Associated Press%)

Friday
Lake Forest, Illinois
Purse: $8.75 million
Yardage: 7,208; Par 71 (35-36)
Second Round
Marc Leishman 62-64—126
Jason Day 64-65—129
Rickie Fowler 65-64—129
Patrick Cantlay 67-65—132
Francesco Molinari 68-65—133
Stewart Cink 67-66—133
Hudson Swafford 68-66—134
Gary Woodland 67-67—134
Jamie Lovemark 64-70—134
Brendan Steele 68-66—134
Cameron Smith 66-68—134
Mackenzie Hughes 67-68—135
Justin Rose 67-68—135
Matt Kuchar 67-68—135
Charley Hoffman 64-71—135
Chez Reavie 68-67—135
Phil Mickelson 66-69—135
Jordan Spieth 65-70—135
Scott Brown 69-66—135
Ryan Moore 69-66—135
Bud Cauley 69-66—135
Kevin Chappell 69-67—136
Daniel Berger 68-68—136
Robert Streb 67-69—136
Rafa Cabrera Bello 65-71—136
James Hahn 68-68—136
Sergio Garcia 68-68—136
Paul Casey 69-67—136
Tony Finau 65-72—137
Pat Perez 70-67—137
Jon Rahm 69-68—137
Keegan Bradley 65-72—137
Russell Henley 66-71—137
Justin Thomas 67-70—137
Kyle Stanley 70-68—138
Anirban Lahiri 67-71—138
Lucas Glover 68-70—138
Zach Johnson 67-71—138
Ian Poulter 69-69—138
Bryson DeChambeau 68-70—138
Henrik Stenson 72-66—138
Brian Harman 69-69—138
Luke List 68-70—138
Webb Simpson 66-73—139
Sean O'Hair 70-69—139
Jhonattan Vegas 71-68—139
Bill Haas 71-69—140
Hideki Matsuyama 72-68—140
Jason Dufner 74-66—140
Rory McIlroy 72-69—141
Sung Kang 73-68—141
Brooks Koepka 71-70—141
Grayson Murray 71-70—141
Martin Laird 73-69—142
Billy Horschel 68-74—142
Xander Schauffele 72-70—142
Adam Hadwin 71-71—142
Charl Schwartzel 69-73—142
Kevin Kisner 71-71—142
Emiliano Grillo 70-72—142
Ollie Schniederjans 73-70—143
Kevin Tway 73-70—143
Si Woo Kim 72-71—143
Dustin Johnson 71-72—143
Charles Howell III 68-76—144
Patrick Reed 72-72—144
Kevin Na 73-73—146
Wesley Bryan 76-71—147
Louis Oosthuizen 77-74—151