Judge denies El Chapo's effort to dismiss drug traffic case

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge says he won't dismiss the New York drug trafficking case against Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman (wah-KEEN' el CHAH'-poh gooz-MAHN').

Lawyers for El Chapo argue the U.S. government violated international law by charging him with different crimes after he was extradited.

Judge Brian Cogan ruled Friday that El Chapo can't raise the issue without protest or objection from Mexico.

El Chapo was transported from Mexico to New York in January to face charges he oversaw a multibillion-dollar international drug trafficking operation. He has pleaded not guilty. He has been held at an ultra-secure jail that has housed some of the world's most dangerous terrorists and mobsters.

Prosecutors say El Chapo is known for a life of crime, violence, death and destruction and will have to answer for that.

His case is set for trial in April.