BC-SOC--English Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:
|Tuesday's Match
Barnsley 3, Derby 2
|Friday's Match
Bournemouth 2, Brighton 1
|Saturday's Matches
Crystal Palace vs. Southampton
Liverpool vs. Burnley
Watford vs. Manchester City
Newcastle vs. Stoke
West Bromwich Albion vs. West Ham
Huddersfield vs. Leicester
Tottenham vs. Swansea
|Sunday's Matches
Chelsea vs. Arsenal
Manchester United vs. Everton
|Tuesday's Matches
Leeds 2, Birmingham 0
Sunderland 0, Nottingham Forest 1
Derby vs. Ipswich
Sheffield Wednesday 2, Brentford 1
Wolverhampton 3, Bristol City 3
Preston 3, Cardiff 0
Norwich 0, Burton Albion 0
Aston Villa 0, Middlesbrough 0
Queens Park Rangers 2, Millwall 2
Bolton 0, Sheffield United 1
Reading vs. Barnsley
|Wednesday's Match
Fulham 2, Hull 1
|Saturday's Matches
Brentford vs. Reading
Burton Albion vs. Fulham
Cardiff vs. Sheffield Wednesday
Millwall vs. Leeds
Hull vs. Sunderland
Sheffield United vs. Norwich
Bristol City vs. Derby
Middlesbrough vs. Queens Park Rangers
Ipswich vs. Bolton
Nottingham Forest vs. Wolverhampton
Birmingham vs. Preston
Barnsley vs. Aston Villa
|Tuesday's Matches
Shrewsbury 1, Southend 0
Bristol Rovers 2, Oldham 3
Peterborough 2, Milton Keynes Dons 0
Northampton 3, Portsmouth 1
Scunthorpe 0, Blackburn 1
Oxford United 2, Bradford 2
AFC Wimbledon 1, Gillingham 1
Rochdale 2, Doncaster 1
Rotherham 5, Walsall 1
Charlton 0, Wigan 3
Plymouth 1, Blackpool 3
Fleetwood Town 3, Bury 2
|Saturday's Matches
Southend vs. Northampton
Gillingham vs. Charlton
Portsmouth vs. Fleetwood Town
Bury vs. Plymouth
Bradford vs. Rotherham
Wigan vs. Bristol Rovers
Oldham vs. Shrewsbury
Walsall vs. Peterborough
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Rochdale
Blackburn vs. AFC Wimbledon
Blackpool vs. Oxford United
|Sunday's Match
Doncaster vs. Scunthorpe
|Tuesday's Matches
Mansfield Town 0, Wycombe 0
Coventry 2, Carlisle 0
Luton Town 2, Port Vale 0
Stevenage 1, Crawley Town 1
Forest Green Rovers 0, Lincoln City 1
Newport County 1, Cheltenham 0
Crewe 0, Cambridge United 1
Accrington Stanley 1, Grimsby Town 2
Yeovil 2, Morecambe 2
Colchester 1, Chesterfield 1
Notts County 1, Swindon 0
Barnet 1, Exeter 2
|Saturday's Matches
Lincoln City vs. Mansfield Town
Chesterfield vs. Accrington Stanley
Crawley Town vs. Notts County
Cambridge United vs. Coventry
Grimsby Town vs. Yeovil
Swindon vs. Stevenage
Port Vale vs. Forest Green Rovers
Wycombe vs. Luton Town
Carlisle vs. Barnet
Cheltenham vs. Colchester
Exeter vs. Crewe
Morecambe vs. Newport County