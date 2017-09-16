  1. Home
BC-SOC--English Results

By  Associated Press
2017/09/16 05:38
BC-SOC--English Results English Football Results

LONDON (AP) — Results from English football:

EFL Cup
Tuesday's Match

Barnsley 3, Derby 2

English Premier League
Friday's Match

Bournemouth 2, Brighton 1

Saturday's Matches

Crystal Palace vs. Southampton

Liverpool vs. Burnley

Watford vs. Manchester City

Newcastle vs. Stoke

West Bromwich Albion vs. West Ham

Huddersfield vs. Leicester

Tottenham vs. Swansea

Sunday's Matches

Chelsea vs. Arsenal

Manchester United vs. Everton

England Championship
Tuesday's Matches

Leeds 2, Birmingham 0

Sunderland 0, Nottingham Forest 1

Derby vs. Ipswich

Sheffield Wednesday 2, Brentford 1

Wolverhampton 3, Bristol City 3

Preston 3, Cardiff 0

Norwich 0, Burton Albion 0

Aston Villa 0, Middlesbrough 0

Queens Park Rangers 2, Millwall 2

Bolton 0, Sheffield United 1

Reading vs. Barnsley

Wednesday's Match

Fulham 2, Hull 1

Saturday's Matches

Brentford vs. Reading

Burton Albion vs. Fulham

Cardiff vs. Sheffield Wednesday

Millwall vs. Leeds

Hull vs. Sunderland

Sheffield United vs. Norwich

Bristol City vs. Derby

Middlesbrough vs. Queens Park Rangers

Ipswich vs. Bolton

Nottingham Forest vs. Wolverhampton

Birmingham vs. Preston

Barnsley vs. Aston Villa

England League One
Tuesday's Matches

Shrewsbury 1, Southend 0

Bristol Rovers 2, Oldham 3

Peterborough 2, Milton Keynes Dons 0

Northampton 3, Portsmouth 1

Scunthorpe 0, Blackburn 1

Oxford United 2, Bradford 2

AFC Wimbledon 1, Gillingham 1

Rochdale 2, Doncaster 1

Rotherham 5, Walsall 1

Charlton 0, Wigan 3

Plymouth 1, Blackpool 3

Fleetwood Town 3, Bury 2

Saturday's Matches

Southend vs. Northampton

Gillingham vs. Charlton

Portsmouth vs. Fleetwood Town

Bury vs. Plymouth

Bradford vs. Rotherham

Wigan vs. Bristol Rovers

Oldham vs. Shrewsbury

Walsall vs. Peterborough

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Rochdale

Blackburn vs. AFC Wimbledon

Blackpool vs. Oxford United

Sunday's Match

Doncaster vs. Scunthorpe

England League Two
Tuesday's Matches

Mansfield Town 0, Wycombe 0

Coventry 2, Carlisle 0

Luton Town 2, Port Vale 0

Stevenage 1, Crawley Town 1

Forest Green Rovers 0, Lincoln City 1

Newport County 1, Cheltenham 0

Crewe 0, Cambridge United 1

Accrington Stanley 1, Grimsby Town 2

Yeovil 2, Morecambe 2

Colchester 1, Chesterfield 1

Notts County 1, Swindon 0

Barnet 1, Exeter 2

Saturday's Matches

Lincoln City vs. Mansfield Town

Chesterfield vs. Accrington Stanley

Crawley Town vs. Notts County

Cambridge United vs. Coventry

Grimsby Town vs. Yeovil

Swindon vs. Stevenage

Port Vale vs. Forest Green Rovers

Wycombe vs. Luton Town

Carlisle vs. Barnet

Cheltenham vs. Colchester

Exeter vs. Crewe

Morecambe vs. Newport County