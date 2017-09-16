Irma's 'forgotten' evacuees struggle to find housing

MIAMI (AP) — Evacuees from the hard-hit Florida Keys and others who are unable to return home are wondering where they will live in the coming weeks and months.

Local, state and federal emergency officials are struggling to assist the flood of evacuees, many of whom are seeking temporary or permanent shelter from Hurricane Irma, which cast a wide swath across Florida. Even Keys residents who have a home to return to have been left without power, water and sewage service.

Monroe County, the Keys county government, has been relying on bare-bones staff since Irma made landfall there Sunday.

The state says about 7,500 people were in nearly 100 shelters as of Friday, and that the Red Cross planned to open four shelters in the Keys once the area was properly surveyed.