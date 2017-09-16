The Latest: Cuomo surveys damage in US Virgin Islands

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The Latest on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's visit to the U.S. Virgin Islands (all times eastern):

4:45 p.m.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he's seen firsthand the damage done to the U.S. Virgin Islands by Hurricane Irma and that his state stands ready to help.

The Democrat visited the Virgin Islands Friday to survey storm damage to better understand how New York can assist in the recovery.

Cuomo says he saw wrecked buildings and utility poles snapped "like twigs."

New York has already deployed Air National Guard aircraft and personnel to help with search and rescue. Other units have traveled to Texas, Florida, Mississippi and Puerto Rico following hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

The trip will likely fuel speculation about a possible presidential campaign. Cuomo, who says he'll seek a third term as governor, was asked to visit by Virgin Islands Gov. Kenneth Mapp, a native New Yorker.

___

10:49 a.m.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is headed to the U.S. Virgin Islands to assess damage from Hurricane Irma and see how his state can assist in the recovery.

The Democrat departed Friday morning for the Caribbean islands and plans return home in the evening.

New York has already deployed Air National Guard aircraft and personnel to the islands to help with search and rescue. Other units have traveled to Texas, Florida, Mississippi and Puerto Rico following hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

Cuomo says New York stands ready to assist the Virgin islands "in any way we can."

The trip will likely fuel speculation about a possible presidential campaign. Cuomo, who says he'll seek a third term, was asked to visit by Virgin Islands Gov. Kenneth Mapp, a native New Yorker.

___

10:29 a.m.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is headed to the U.S. Virgin Islands to assess damage from Hurricane Irma and see how his state can assist in the recovery.

The Democrat plans to travel to the Caribbean islands Friday and return home in the evening.

New York has already deployed Air National Guard aircraft and personnel to the islands to help with search and rescue. Other units have traveled to Texas, Florida, Mississippi and Puerto Rico following hurricanes Harvey and Irma.

Cuomo says New York stands ready to assist the Virgin islands "in any way we can."

The trip will likely fuel speculation about a possible presidential campaign. Cuomo, who says he'll seek a third term, was asked to visit by Virgin Islands Gov. Kenneth Mapp, a native New Yorker.