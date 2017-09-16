Malcom scores as unbeaten Bordeaux wins 1-0 at Toulouse

TOULOUSE, France (AP) — Brazilian forward Malcom scored the winner as Bordeaux won 1-0 at Toulouse in the French league on Friday and climbed to third in the standings.

Unbeaten since April, Bordeaux produced its first win at its southwestern neighbor and rival since 2009.

Malcom scored his third goal this season in the 69th minute with a left-footed shot from the edge of the box after Francois Kamano had set him up with a fine back pass.

Bordeaux moved within three points of leader Paris Saint-Germain, which hosts Lyon on Sunday at the Parc des Princes.