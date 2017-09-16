Official: Woman vanished in Mexico ride-sharing app is dead

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Mexican official says a young woman who was last seen entering a ride-sharing app car is dead.

The governor of the central state of Puebla wrote in his Twitter account Friday that "with deep pain I send my condolences" to the family of Mara Castilla.

Castilla disappeared a week ago after taking a car operated by a branch of the Spain-based app Cabify.

Gov. Tony Gali did not say how she died or where her body had been found.

But Gali wrote "the presumed culprit has been arrested and will pay for this crime." Local media identified him as a Cabify driver.

On Thursday, Cabify issued a statement saying it was cooperating with investigators.