Genworth Financial and Intel rise as Oracle slides

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Friday:

Oracle Corp., down $4.05 to $48.74

The software company had a solid first quarter, but analysts were concerned about forecasts for its cloud computing business.

Nucor Corp., down 46 cents to $53.50

The steelmaker gave a disappointing third-quarter profit forecast.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc., up $1.20 to $18.15

The restaurant company said most if its restaurants in Texas, Florida and Georgia have re-opened after two hurricanes.

Equifax Inc., down $3.68 to $92.98

Senate Democrats introduced a bill that would prevent credit monitoring companies from making consumers pay to have their credit frozen.

Genworth Financial Inc., up 2 cents to $4

Virginia regulators signed off on the sale of the financial services company to China Oceanwide Holdings.

Intel Corp., up 52 cents to $37

Technology companies gained ground Friday after some recent losses.

Southwestern Energy Co., down 12 cents to $5.79

Natural gas companies traded lower as the price of that fuel decreased.

AbbVie Inc., up $1.85 to $87.37

Health care companies, which have done far better than the rest of the market this year, took losses on Friday.