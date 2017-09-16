  1. Home
Trump, first lady watch air show at Maryland military base

By  Associated Press
2017/09/16 04:06

First lady Melania Trump visits with children at a youth center at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Friday, Sept. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

President Donald Trump waves while walking with first lady Melania Trump to the Marine One helicopter on the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, Sept. 15, 2017. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. (AP) — First lady Melania Trump got to fly airplanes at an Air Force base in Maryland. Paper airplanes, that is.

Mrs. Trump tried her hand at sending a few through the air, calling one of the longer flights, "Niiiice." She was visiting students at an afterschool program at the Joint Base Andrews Youth Center.

President Donald Trump and his wife were observing an air show at Joint Base Andrews, the military base that is home to Air Force One, the presidential plane.

The Trumps were watching the air fleet demonstration and meeting with military families ahead of a trip to the president's New Jersey golf club for the weekend.