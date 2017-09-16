  1. Home
  2. World

BC-US--Copper, US

By  Associated Press
2017/09/16 03:19

New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Fri:

(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
Sep 294.60 294.80 291.85 292.80 Down .85
Oct 295.10 295.75 292.20 293.60 Down .85
Nov 295.55 295.65 293.70 294.25 Down .85
Dec 296.25 297.55 293.45 294.90 Down .85
Jan 296.10 296.10 295.35 295.60 Down .85
Feb 296.80 296.80 296.30 296.30 Down .85
Mar 298.20 299.40 295.60 296.90 Down .80
Apr 298.30 298.30 297.60 297.60 Down .80
May 300.20 300.35 297.15 298.20 Down .80
Jun 298.85 Down .80
Jul 300.40 300.45 298.40 299.35 Down .75
Aug 299.95 Down .75
Sep 300.95 301.35 300.35 300.35 Down .75
Oct 300.75 Down .70
Nov 301.00 Down .65
Dec 301.10 Down .65
Jan 301.25 Down .65
Feb 301.45 Down .65
Mar 301.60 Down .65
Apr 301.75 Down .65
May 301.85 Down .65
Jun 302.10 Down .65
Jul 302.15 Down .65
Aug 302.20 Down .65
Sep 302.25 Down .65
Dec 302.35 Down .65
Mar 302.45 Down .65
May 302.50 Down .65
Jul 302.55 Down .65
Sep 302.60 Down .65
Dec 302.65 Down .65
Mar 302.70 Down .65
May 302.75 Down .65
Jul 302.80 Down .65
Sep 302.85 Down .65
Dec 302.90 Down .65
Mar 302.95 Down .65
May 303.00 Down .65
Jul 303.05 Down .65