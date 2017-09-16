New York (AP) — Copper futures trading on the NY Merc Fri:
(25,000 lbs., cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|Sep
|294.60
|294.80
|291.85
|292.80
|Down .85
|Oct
|295.10
|295.75
|292.20
|293.60
|Down .85
|Nov
|295.55
|295.65
|293.70
|294.25
|Down .85
|Dec
|296.25
|297.55
|293.45
|294.90
|Down .85
|Jan
|296.10
|296.10
|295.35
|295.60
|Down .85
|Feb
|296.80
|296.80
|296.30
|296.30
|Down .85
|Mar
|298.20
|299.40
|295.60
|296.90
|Down .80
|Apr
|298.30
|298.30
|297.60
|297.60
|Down .80
|May
|300.20
|300.35
|297.15
|298.20
|Down .80
|Jun
|298.85
|Down .80
|Jul
|300.40
|300.45
|298.40
|299.35
|Down .75
|Aug
|299.95
|Down .75
|Sep
|300.95
|301.35
|300.35
|300.35
|Down .75
|Oct
|300.75
|Down .70
|Nov
|301.00
|Down .65
|Dec
|301.10
|Down .65
|Jan
|301.25
|Down .65
|Feb
|301.45
|Down .65
|Mar
|301.60
|Down .65
|Apr
|301.75
|Down .65
|May
|301.85
|Down .65
|Jun
|302.10
|Down .65
|Jul
|302.15
|Down .65
|Aug
|302.20
|Down .65
|Sep
|302.25
|Down .65
|Dec
|302.35
|Down .65
|Mar
|302.45
|Down .65
|May
|302.50
|Down .65
|Jul
|302.55
|Down .65
|Sep
|302.60
|Down .65
|Dec
|302.65
|Down .65
|Mar
|302.70
|Down .65
|May
|302.75
|Down .65
|Jul
|302.80
|Down .65
|Sep
|302.85
|Down .65
|Dec
|302.90
|Down .65
|Mar
|302.95
|Down .65
|May
|303.00
|Down .65
|Jul
|303.05
|Down .65