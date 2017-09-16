Erdogan: Trump conveyed sadness over US moves against Turks

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan says U.S. President Donald Trump has conveyed sadness over moves by U.S. authorities that have further strained relations between their two countries.

Erdogan said during a television interview Friday that he "found odd" steps in the United States that led to charges against a former economy minister with conspiring to help Iran evade U.S. sanctions, as well as a separate indictment against Turkish security officials who are accused of attacking demonstrators during his visit to Washington in the spring.

The Turkish leader said Trump called him last week to discuss the issue and quoted the U.S. president as saying: "I am very saddened by this."

Erdogan said the two leaders will meet on the sidelines of the United National General Assembly meeting on Sept. 21.