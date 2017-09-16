'Pharma Bro' locked up with terrorism and mob suspects

NEW YORK (AP) — Inmate No. 87850-053 has no internet.

That could be the least of the inconveniences ahead for notorious "Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli (SHKREL'-ee), whose online rantings about putting a bounty on Hillary Clinton's hair prompted a judge to put him in New York City's Metropolitan Detention Center as he awaits sentencing on securities fraud charges.

MDC also houses terrorism and mob suspects. The lockup has drawn complaints over the years ranging from sexual assaults to the lack of fresh air, sunlight and recreation.

Federal prison officials wouldn't discuss Shkreli's conditions, though his lawyer says his client is in with the general population.

All defense attorney Ben Brafman would say of Shkreli's two nights locked up so far is that he "is doing reasonably well under very difficult circumstances."