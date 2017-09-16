Pakistan vs. World XI 3rd T20 Scoreboard

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Scoreboard at the end of third and final Twenty20 international between Pakistan and World XI at Gaddafi Stadium on Friday:

Pakistan

Fakhar Zaman run out 27

Ahmed Shehzad run out 89

Babar Azam c du Plessis b Perera 48

Shoaib Malik not out 17

Imad Wasim c du Plessis b Perera 0

Sarfraz Ahmed not out 0

Extras: (2w) 2

TOTAL: (for 4 wickets) 183

Overs: 20.

Fall of wickets: 1-61, 2-163, 3-175, 4-182

Did not bat: Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Usman Shinwari, Hasan Ali, Rumman Raees

Bowling: Samuel Badree 3-0-28-0, Morne Morkel 4-0-42-0, Ben Cutting 2-0-26-0 (1w), Thisara Perera 4-0-37-2 (1w), Darren Sammy 4-0-24-0, Imran Tahir 3-0-26-0.

World XI

Tamim Iqbal b Shinwari 14

Hashim Amla run out 21

Ben Cutting b Ali 5

Faf du Plessis run out 13

George Bailey b Wasim 3

David Miller c Azam b Ali 32

Thisara Perera c Azam b Raees 32

Darren Sammy not out 24

Morne Morkel run out 1

Samuel Badree not out 0

Extras: (1lb, 4w) 5

TOTAL: (for 8 wickets) 150

Overs: 20.

Fall of wickets: 1-15, 2-41, 3-41, 4-53, 5-67, 6-112, 7-137, 8-139

Did not bat: Imran Tahir

Bowling: Imad Wasim 4-0-34-1 (3w), Usman Shinwari 4-0-26-1 (1w), Hasan Ali 4-0-28-2, Rumman Raees 4-1-20-1, Mohammad Nawaz 1-0-7-0, Shadab Khan 3-0-34-0.

Result: Pakistan won by 33 runs.

Series: Pakistan won 2-1.

Toss: World XI

Umpires: Ahsan Raza, Pakistan, and Shozab Raza, Pakistan.

TV umpire: Ahmed Shahab, Pakistan. Match referee: Richie Richardson, West Indies.