Pakistan vs. World XI 3rd T20 Scoreboard

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Scoreboard at the end of third and final Twenty20 international between Pakistan and World XI at Gaddafi Stadium on Friday:
|Pakistan
Fakhar Zaman run out 27
Ahmed Shehzad run out 89
Babar Azam c du Plessis b Perera 48
Shoaib Malik not out 17
Imad Wasim c du Plessis b Perera 0
Sarfraz Ahmed not out 0
Extras: (2w) 2
TOTAL: (for 4 wickets) 183
Overs: 20.
Fall of wickets: 1-61, 2-163, 3-175, 4-182
Did not bat: Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Usman Shinwari, Hasan Ali, Rumman Raees
Bowling: Samuel Badree 3-0-28-0, Morne Morkel 4-0-42-0, Ben Cutting 2-0-26-0 (1w), Thisara Perera 4-0-37-2 (1w), Darren Sammy 4-0-24-0, Imran Tahir 3-0-26-0.
|World XI
Tamim Iqbal b Shinwari 14
Hashim Amla run out 21
Ben Cutting b Ali 5
Faf du Plessis run out 13
George Bailey b Wasim 3
David Miller c Azam b Ali 32
Thisara Perera c Azam b Raees 32
Darren Sammy not out 24
Morne Morkel run out 1
Samuel Badree not out 0
Extras: (1lb, 4w) 5
TOTAL: (for 8 wickets) 150
Overs: 20.
Fall of wickets: 1-15, 2-41, 3-41, 4-53, 5-67, 6-112, 7-137, 8-139
Did not bat: Imran Tahir
Bowling: Imad Wasim 4-0-34-1 (3w), Usman Shinwari 4-0-26-1 (1w), Hasan Ali 4-0-28-2, Rumman Raees 4-1-20-1, Mohammad Nawaz 1-0-7-0, Shadab Khan 3-0-34-0.
Result: Pakistan won by 33 runs.
Series: Pakistan won 2-1.
Toss: World XI
Umpires: Ahsan Raza, Pakistan, and Shozab Raza, Pakistan.
TV umpire: Ahmed Shahab, Pakistan. Match referee: Richie Richardson, West Indies.