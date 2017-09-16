Ethiopia sending troops to region of deadly ethnic clashes

ADDIS ABABA, Ethiopia (AP) — Ethiopia's government says it is sending troops to a region where deadly clashes have broken out between Oromo and Somali ethnic groups.

Somali regional officials say more than 50 people were killed in an attack against ethnic Somalis in an Oromia town on Tuesday. Oromia regional officials say 18 were killed.

Somali region president Abdi Mohamed Omer has accused Oromia regional officials of not preventing the killings.

Oromia regional spokesman Addisu Arega calls the accusations "shameful" and says fighting was sparked when three Oromos were killed by the Somali region's special police.

The two ethnic groups agreed to reconcile their differences in April but conflicts have flared in many locations since then.

Government spokesman Negeri Lencho said Friday that forces are being deployed to areas that experienced the worst clashes.