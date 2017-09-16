Women's Hall of Fame to induct 10, mark NY women's vote

SENECA FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — The National Women's Hall of Fame will add 10 inductees this weekend while also celebrating the 100th anniversary of women securing the right to vote in New York.

The hall in Seneca Falls, site of the first women's rights convention, inducts a new class every two years.

Three inductees this year will be honored posthumously Saturday. They are "A Raisin in the Sun" playwright Lorraine Hansberry, former Connecticut congresswoman Clare Boothe Luce and geneticist Janet Rowley.

The others are: Matilda Raffa Cuomo, wife of the late New York Gov. Mario Cuomo and mother of Gov. Andrew Cuomo; autism advocate Temple Grandin; philanthropist Victoria Jackson; film studio executive Sherry Lansing; actress Aimee Mullins; Marine Gen. Carol Mutter; and chef Alice Waters.

New York gave women the right to vote in 1917.