BC-EU--Europe Coverage,ADVISORY, EU

SATURDAY

BRITAIN SUBWAY BOMBING — Following developments as police hunt down the bomber or bombers who placed a homemade explosive on a London subway train Friday.

GERMANY-MERKEL'S APPEAL from BERLIN —She's been named Time magazine's person of the year and the world's most powerful woman, nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize and both lauded and loathed abroad for leading efforts to tame Europe's debt crisis. But to many Germans, Chancellor Angela Merkel is still best known as "Mutti" (Mom) an enduring — and to many, reassuring — presence in German politics. By Geir Moulson. UPCOMING: 1100 words, photos by 1100 GMT.

FRANCE MACRON'S TIE from PARIS — That tie. He just won't take it off, even when picking his way in sweltering heat through the rubble on the French Caribbean island of St. Martin in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma. President Emmanuel Macron wants to shake up politics but dares not breach the dress code for a French chief of state. The tie is de rigeur. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1200 GMT. AP Photos

BRITAIN LONDON FASHION WEEK — Day 2 of London Fashion Week, which features 85 catwalk shows over five packed days. Saturday's shows include British luxury designer Burberry, Jasper Conran, Simone Rocha, House of Holland and other designers. 300 words, photos by 1500 GMT, developing.

SUNDAY

TURKEY-EDUCATION from ISTANBUL — When students in Turkey go back to school on Monday, there'll no longer be mention of evolution in their high-school biology classes. An overhauled school curriculum skirts around evolution in biology and relegates it to a philosophical subject. The move has caused uproar among critics who feel education in Turkey is being reshaped to fit the government's conservative, Islam-oriented outlook. By Zeynep Bilginsoy. UPCOMING: 950 words, photos by 1100 GMT.

GERMANY-MERKEL: Five things you may not yet know about Angela Merkel, the 63-year-old scientist who is seeking a fourth term as Germany's chancellor in the Sept. 24 national vote. 500 words, with pictures. By 1100 GMT.

BRITAIN LONDON FASHION WEEK — Preen, Roland Mouret, Versus and Topshop Unique are among designers unveiling their latest womenswear collections on the runway for London Fashion Week. 130 words by 1400 GMT, more later. Photos.

SERBIA-GAY PRIDE from BELGRADE — A gay pride march is being held in Belgrade, the capital of staunchly conservative Serbia, where gays still face harassment and violence despite the Balkan country's pledge to boost human rights as part of its European Union membership bid.

MONDAY

GERMANY-ELECTION-SCHULZ — Martin Schulz's route to becoming Angela Merkel's challenger for German chancellor has been strewn with highs and lows: failed dreams of a soccer career, running a bookshop, a spell as a small-town mayor and several high-profile years as the president of the European Parliament. By Geir Moulson. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos by 1000 GMT.

UN NUCLEAR CONFERENCE from VIENNA - Government ministers from more than 100 countries focus on North Korea and Iran at the annual International Atomic Energy Agency General Conference. UPCOMING: 130 words with more on merits but times uncertain.

UN-GENERAL ASSEMBLY MACRON from NEW YORK. The French president meets Trump again has he pays his first trip to the UN General Assembly.

FRANCE-LABOR PROTESTS: Truck drivers protest in front of the French Labor Ministry in anger over new labor decrees.

SPAIN DALI from MADRID — A court in Madrid holds hearing in a case of a woman who wants to be recognized as Salvador Dali's daughter. DNA results of the surrealist artist's body will be presented as evidence in trial.

BRITAIN-LONDON FASHION WEEK — Erdem, Christopher Kane, Roksanda and Paul Costelloe are among designers unveiling their latest designs at London Fashion Week.