BC-SOC--English Standings

By  Associated Press
2017/09/15 22:04
English Football Standings
English Premier League
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Manchester United 4 3 1 0 12 2 10
Manchester City 4 3 1 0 10 2 10
Chelsea 4 3 0 1 8 5 9
Watford 4 2 2 0 7 3 8
Tottenham 4 2 1 1 7 3 7
Huddersfield 4 2 1 1 4 2 7
Burnley 4 2 1 1 5 4 7
Liverpool 4 2 1 1 8 8 7
West Bromwich Albion 4 2 1 1 4 4 7
Newcastle 4 2 0 2 4 3 6
Arsenal 4 2 0 2 7 8 6
Stoke 4 1 2 1 4 4 5
Southampton 4 1 2 1 3 4 5
Brighton 4 1 1 2 3 5 4
Swansea 4 1 1 2 2 5 4
Everton 4 1 1 2 2 6 4
Leicester 4 1 0 3 6 8 3
West Ham 4 1 0 3 4 10 3
Bournemouth 4 0 0 4 1 8 0
Crystal Palace 4 0 0 4 0 7 0
Friday, Sept. 15

Bournemouth vs. Brighton 1900 GMT

Saturday, Sept. 16

Crystal Palace vs. Southampton 1130 GMT

Newcastle vs. Stoke 1400 GMT

West Bromwich Albion vs. West Ham 1400 GMT

Huddersfield vs. Leicester 1400 GMT

Liverpool vs. Burnley 1400 GMT

Watford vs. Manchester City 1400 GMT

Tottenham vs. Swansea 1630 GMT

Sunday, Sept. 17

Chelsea vs. Arsenal 1230 GMT

Manchester United vs. Everton 1500 GMT

England Championship
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Leeds 7 5 2 0 14 2 17
Cardiff 7 5 1 1 11 6 16
Sheffield United 7 5 0 2 8 5 15
Wolverhampton 7 4 2 1 11 7 14
Preston 7 3 3 1 6 2 12
Sheffield Wednesday 7 3 3 1 9 6 12
Ipswich 6 4 0 2 10 8 12
Nottingham Forest 7 4 0 3 10 11 12
Middlesbrough 7 3 2 2 7 3 11
Queens Park Rangers 7 3 2 2 10 9 11
Derby 6 3 1 2 10 7 10
Bristol City 7 2 4 1 11 9 10
Fulham 7 2 4 1 7 5 10
Norwich 7 2 2 3 7 12 8
Barnsley 6 2 1 3 8 8 7
Hull 7 2 1 4 13 14 7
Reading 6 2 1 3 5 6 7
Aston Villa 7 1 4 2 7 9 7
Millwall 7 1 3 3 10 9 6
Sunderland 7 1 2 4 6 11 5
Burton Albion 7 1 2 4 4 14 5
Birmingham 7 1 1 5 3 9 4
Brentford 7 0 3 4 6 11 3
Bolton 7 0 2 5 4 14 2
Tuesday, Sept. 12

Leeds 2, Birmingham 0

Sunderland 0, Nottingham Forest 1

Derby vs. Ipswich ppd.

Sheffield Wednesday 2, Brentford 1

Wolverhampton 3, Bristol City 3

Preston 3, Cardiff 0

Norwich 0, Burton Albion 0

Aston Villa 0, Middlesbrough 0

Queens Park Rangers 2, Millwall 2

Bolton 0, Sheffield United 1

Reading vs. Barnsley ppd.

Wednesday, Sept. 13

Fulham 2, Hull 1

Saturday, Sept. 16

Cardiff vs. Sheffield Wednesday 1400 GMT

Millwall vs. Leeds 1400 GMT

Hull vs. Sunderland 1400 GMT

Sheffield United vs. Norwich 1400 GMT

Bristol City vs. Derby 1400 GMT

Middlesbrough vs. Queens Park Rangers 1400 GMT

Ipswich vs. Bolton 1400 GMT

Nottingham Forest vs. Wolverhampton 1400 GMT

Birmingham vs. Preston 1400 GMT

Brentford vs. Reading 1400 GMT

Burton Albion vs. Fulham 1400 GMT

Barnsley vs. Aston Villa 1630 GMT

England League One
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Shrewsbury 7 6 1 0 10 4 19
Peterborough 7 5 1 1 15 7 16
Charlton 7 5 0 2 13 10 15
Bradford 7 4 2 1 14 9 14
Blackpool 7 4 2 1 11 7 14
Wigan 6 4 1 1 11 3 13
Fleetwood Town 6 4 1 1 11 7 13
Oxford United 7 3 3 1 12 5 12
Rotherham 7 4 0 3 15 9 12
Blackburn 6 4 0 2 11 6 12
Scunthorpe 7 3 3 1 8 3 12
Bristol Rovers 7 3 0 4 12 15 9
Portsmouth 7 2 2 3 7 9 8
Walsall 7 2 2 3 10 14 8
Milton Keynes Dons 7 2 1 4 4 9 7
Doncaster 7 1 3 3 7 9 6
Northampton 6 2 0 4 6 11 6
Rochdale 7 1 3 3 5 10 6
Southend 7 1 3 3 7 13 6
AFC Wimbledon 7 1 2 4 4 8 5
Oldham 7 1 1 5 10 16 4
Bury 7 1 1 5 8 14 4
Plymouth 7 1 1 5 6 13 4
Gillingham 7 0 3 4 5 11 3
Tuesday, Sept. 12

Shrewsbury 1, Southend 0

Bristol Rovers 2, Oldham 3

Peterborough 2, Milton Keynes Dons 0

Northampton 3, Portsmouth 1

Scunthorpe 0, Blackburn 1

Oxford United 2, Bradford 2

AFC Wimbledon 1, Gillingham 1

Rochdale 2, Doncaster 1

Rotherham 5, Walsall 1

Charlton 0, Wigan 3

Plymouth 1, Blackpool 3

Fleetwood Town 3, Bury 2

Saturday, Sept. 16

Portsmouth vs. Fleetwood Town 1400 GMT

Bury vs. Plymouth 1400 GMT

Bradford vs. Rotherham 1400 GMT

Wigan vs. Bristol Rovers 1400 GMT

Oldham vs. Shrewsbury 1400 GMT

Walsall vs. Peterborough 1400 GMT

Milton Keynes Dons vs. Rochdale 1400 GMT

Blackburn vs. AFC Wimbledon 1400 GMT

Blackpool vs. Oxford United 1400 GMT

Southend vs. Northampton 1400 GMT

Gillingham vs. Charlton 1400 GMT

Sunday, Sept. 17

Doncaster vs. Scunthorpe 1400 GMT

Tuesday, Sept. 19

Wigan vs. Northampton 1845 GMT

England League Two
GP W D L GF GA Pts
Exeter 7 6 1 0 13 6 19
Notts County 7 5 1 1 12 7 16
Accrington Stanley 7 4 1 2 15 10 13
Coventry 7 4 1 2 8 3 13
Lincoln City 7 3 3 1 10 6 12
Newport County 7 3 3 1 10 6 12
Stevenage 7 3 3 1 11 8 12
Wycombe 7 3 3 1 13 11 12
Luton Town 7 3 2 2 15 8 11
Crewe 7 3 2 2 10 6 11
Mansfield Town 7 2 4 1 12 8 10
Barnet 7 3 1 3 11 8 10
Cambridge United 7 3 1 3 5 6 10
Swindon 7 3 1 3 8 10 10
Grimsby Town 7 3 0 4 10 14 9
Colchester 7 2 2 3 11 11 8
Yeovil 7 2 2 3 12 18 8
Crawley Town 7 2 1 4 8 9 7
Carlisle 7 2 1 4 8 13 7
Morecambe 7 1 3 3 6 9 6
Chesterfield 7 1 2 4 6 15 5
Cheltenham 7 1 1 5 5 11 4
Forest Green 7 1 1 5 9 19 4
Port Vale 7 1 0 6 5 11 3
Tuesday, Sept. 12

Mansfield Town 0, Wycombe 0

Coventry 2, Carlisle 0

Luton Town 2, Port Vale 0

Stevenage 1, Crawley Town 1

Forest Green 0, Lincoln City 1

Newport County 1, Cheltenham 0

Crewe 0, Cambridge United 1

Accrington Stanley 1, Grimsby Town 2

Yeovil 2, Morecambe 2

Colchester 1, Chesterfield 1

Notts County 1, Swindon 0

Barnet 1, Exeter 2

Saturday, Sept. 16

Lincoln City vs. Mansfield Town 1200 GMT

Cambridge United vs. Coventry 1400 GMT

Grimsby Town vs. Yeovil 1400 GMT

Swindon vs. Stevenage 1400 GMT

Port Vale vs. Forest Green 1400 GMT

Wycombe vs. Luton Town 1400 GMT

Carlisle vs. Barnet 1400 GMT

Cheltenham vs. Colchester 1400 GMT

Exeter vs. Crewe 1400 GMT

Morecambe vs. Newport County 1400 GMT

Chesterfield vs. Accrington Stanley 1400 GMT

Crawley Town vs. Notts County 1400 GMT