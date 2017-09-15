Year after bombing, military race comes back stronger

SEASIDE HEIGHTS, N.J. (AP) — It's been a year since a pipe bomb blast at the New Jersey shore disrupted a charity race to benefit Marines and marked the start of a two-day reign of terror in the region.

But organizers of Saturday's Semper Five race say its resumption amid tight security shows the region's resiliency.

The blast occurred just before the start of last year's race. No one was injured, but the event was canceled.

The hundreds of runners planning to take part had been scheduled to pass by the area where the blast occurred around the time the explosion happened. But the start had been delayed because of a large number of late entrants.

So many extra runners registered that this year's race was moved from Seaside Park to Seaside Heights.