Taiwan to end ban on Japanese beef imports

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A 14-year ban on the import of beef from Japan, the Netherlands and Sweden over fears of mad cow disease is coming to an end, reports said Friday.

On July 17, the Ministry of Health and Welfare presented documents about beef imports from the three countries, inviting comments and suggestions for a period of 60 days.

That period came to an end on September 15, meaning the import is likely to start up with the approval of the government.

An MOHW official said most of the ideas offered by the public related to import procedures, timing and the benefits of the opening, according to media reports. The final version of the MOHW draft document would thus not undergo any major changes, and safety checks would not be compromised, the official was quoted as saying.

The effective opening would occur after Japan, the Netherlands and Sweden supplied the necessary documents, including a list of approved beef suppliers, reports said.

In 2013, the opening of imports of beef from the United States treated with the leanness drug ractopamine touched off a major public uproar, with then-President Ma Ying-jeou suffering a steep drop in the opinion polls from which he never fully recovered.

Taiwan is still facing pressure from the U.S. to allow the import of pork with ractopamine residues, which has met with fierce resistance from local hog farmers.